Reeds Spring sixth grader wins statewide essay contest
A student in Reeds Spring School District won a statewide essay contest. Sixth grader, Baya Clifford wrote an essay about finances for the InvestWrite statewide essay contest. The contest was part of The Stock Market Game, an online simulation of the global markets designed for school-aged children. Reeds Spring School District students participate in The Stock Market Game during C4 class, which is the district’s gifted program, according to the Reeds Spring School District website.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
