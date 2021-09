MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drought conditions in Minnesota are basically holding in place as we get closer and closer to the turn of the season. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state’s areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota remained much the same as they were when last week’s report was issued. About 86% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, 59% falls under severe drought, and 37% is considered to be under extreme drought. Only that last figure has moved down since last week, and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO