Takuma Sato’s return to Portland International Raceway where he won on the NTT IndyCar Series return in 2018 was less than kind. Trailing past the pits early in Friday’s opening practice session, the Japanese driver’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda sounded like it was running on less than six cylinders, and with the unexpected malfunction slowing his progress, he coasted into the pits and came to a stop with a silent engine.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO