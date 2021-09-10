Watch Maze Runners in Mastodon’s ‘Pushing The Tides’

Sam Evian released the video for the title track off his forthcoming record, Time to Melt. Opening with a serene, birds-eye-view of the luscious green hills surrounding his home, Evian is nestled within them, tending to a fire with his pup. He walks over to an unsuspected toilet in the forest, with a bright light bursting out from it. As if the light made him start tripping acid, a white-Morph-suited figure begins to dance for Evian, beginning the groovy, space-jazz song. Evian nonchalantly and not surprisingly accepts a joint from the sunglasses-wearing alien, and joins in on the Elvis/Bee Gees, free-spirited dancing. The drug-synced duo then sprays some can of “Melt!” into their mouths, sending their trip into the stars, and then finishing with a nap on the forest grounds.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO