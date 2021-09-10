CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Maze Runners in Mastodon’s ‘Pushing The Tides’

By Marisa Whitaker
Spin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammy-winning metal band Mastodon just dropped a suspenseful, Matrix-inspired video for their new single, “Pushing The Tides.” The single will appear on their forthcoming album, Hushed And Grim, out October 29 via Reprise Records. In the video, two red and blue-masked captives are sent into a maze, and only...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
hennemusic.com

Mastodon stream Pushing The Tides from new album Hushed And Grim

Mastodon are streaming a video for “Pushing The Tides”, the lead single from their newly-announced double album, “Hushed And Grim.”. Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill [Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel]; the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group’s strong musical identity.
ATLANTA, GA
MetalSucks

Mastodon Are Teasing… Something

Mastodon have begun to share jigsaw puzzle-like pieces of a mystery image on their social media accounts and fan e-mail list. Pieced together, the images appear to be art for either a new album or single called “Hushed and Grim.”. You can check out the images below. We know that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
NME

Mastodon drop new single ‘Pushing The Tides’, detail ninth studio album

Mastodon have set a release date for their ninth studio album – which the Georgian metallers had previously dubbed their “fullest, biggest-sounding record” to date – announcing that it’s set to land just in time for Halloween. Their first double-album ‘Hushed And Grim’, spanning 15 tracks in total, is slated...
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Mastodon's New Rager "Pushing the Tides" Off Upcoming Double Album

For Mastodon diehards, Revolver has a limited-edition Fall 2021 issue bundle featuring a hand-numbered slipcase and exclusive 2LP clear vinyl of Hushed and Grim with hand-screened slipcase designed by artist Paul Romano. Get yours before they're gone!. The time has come. New Mastodon is here. The Atlanta prog-metal veterans have...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Mastodon “Pushing the Tides” single available now; Hushed and Grim album arriving in October

Mastodon has let loose “Pushing the Tides” for your listening pleasure. You can experience that down below! The track comes on the heels of the announcement that Mastodon’s new record Hushed and Grim will be available on October 29th. H&G follows the highly successful Emperor of Sand of 2017. Atlanta’s progressive outfit received many awards from Metal Hammer, Rolling Stone, Loudwire, and Revolver among others for that effort. “Emperor” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album,” and its opening track, “Sultan’s Curse”, won the Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

How collective grief shaped Mastodon’s most grandiose, gut-wrenching album ever

When Mastodon called on their great friend Nick John at the tail-end of summer 2018, they knew they would be doing so for the final time. News that the long serving manager – often referred to as the “fifth member” of the band – was nearing the end of his brave battle with pancreatic cancer had cut deep, and the four boarded flights to Los Angeles braced for an agonising goodbye. As the door opened into Nick’s house, however, a space littered with the apparatus of home hospice care, its atmosphere of soul-shrivelling powerlessness, whispered resignation and gut-lurching dread stained itself onto the band’s collective memory.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maze#Tides#Skeleton#Captives#Matrix#Reprise Records#Hushed And Grim
metalinjection

WHORES Recruits MASTODON's Bill Kelliher For AC/DC Cover

Whores is now streaming their cover of AC/DC's "Have A Drink On Me" featuring Mastodon vocalist and guitarist Bill Kelliher. The song is off Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Back in Black [Redux] covers album featuring Red Fang, Howling Giant, Heavy Temple, and many more. "I grew up listening to AC/DC,...
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

Nick Cave Unveils New Song ‘Earthlings’ From Ghosteen Session

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds just released another unheard track “Earthlings” in lieu of the upcoming B-Sides & Rarities Part II. The song has been resurrected from the 2018 and 2019 sessions that resulted in the group’s highly acclaimed album, Ghosteen. Sounding like a monologue from Les Miserables’ Javert, it literally becomes a “Oombaya” chant, paralleling the meditative aura of Ghosteen.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil to Appear on Mastodon’s New Album

Mastodon’s new album, Hushed and Grim, announced last week, will be an ambitious double-disc affair featuring a “doom” record and a “rippers” record. According to a new feature with Kerrang!, it’ll also feature a whole host of special guests including Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Municipal Waste, etc. drummer Dave Witte, blues guitarist Marcus King, Brazilian composer João Nogueira, and bassist Troy Sanders’ mother on French horn.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Whores. and Mastodon Guitarist Post Super-Sludgy Cover of AC/DC’s “Have a Drink on Me”

Whores. and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher have teamed up for an explosively sludgy, noisy cover of AC/DC’s “Have a Drink on Me.”. The track serves as the first single for the latest entry in Magnetic Eye Records’ Redux series, each installment of which finds different metal artists covering songs from an entire classic album of yesteryear (Alice in Chains’ Dirt, Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Black Sabbath’s Volume 4 and others have all recently gotten the Redux album treatment). The newest Redux installment finds several artists tackling songs from AC/DC’s 1980 comeback album Back in Black, the first to feature singer Brian Johnson.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

Sam Evian Trips With an Alien in New Video

Sam Evian released the video for the title track off his forthcoming record, Time to Melt. Opening with a serene, birds-eye-view of the luscious green hills surrounding his home, Evian is nestled within them, tending to a fire with his pup. He walks over to an unsuspected toilet in the forest, with a bright light bursting out from it. As if the light made him start tripping acid, a white-Morph-suited figure begins to dance for Evian, beginning the groovy, space-jazz song. Evian nonchalantly and not surprisingly accepts a joint from the sunglasses-wearing alien, and joins in on the Elvis/Bee Gees, free-spirited dancing. The drug-synced duo then sprays some can of “Melt!” into their mouths, sending their trip into the stars, and then finishing with a nap on the forest grounds.
MUSIC
Spin

Dave Grohl Shares Trailer for Upcoming Memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Dave Grohl is releasing his first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, on October 5, and now we’ve got a new look into what will be in it. The trailer for Grohl’s memoir features old home videos and his decision to write about his life. “My life flashes before my eyes every single day. And in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can,” he says.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch My Morning Jacket Jam on ‘Love Love Love’ Video

​​My Morning Jacket announced they’d be releasing their first proper new album in six years last month. The veteran rockers just dropped a vibrant video for “Love Love Love,” the second single off their upcoming record. Check it out below. Radiating a soulful, modern Beatles, the video is embellished with...
MUSIC
Spin

Poppy on Seeking ‘Inner Peace,’ the Beauty of Cry-Driving, Focused New LP ‘Flux’

On 2020’s I Disagree, perpetual shapeshifter Poppy found catharsis within her “post-genre” chaos, utilizing whiplash transitions from djent-y metal to candy-coated electro-pop to many places in-between. Part of the thrill was submitting to the unknown of it all — like with “Concrete,” a song that somehow feels like a mash-up of Nine Inch Nails, the Beach Boys, Michelle Branch, Queen and System of a Down.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Pearl Jam Live-Debut Gigaton Tracks at First Show in Three Years

When Pearl Jam released their 11th studio album, Gigaton, last March, there was no way of knowing just how bad the pandemic was going to be. They performed its single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” at a virtual COVID-19 fundraiser, but like so many other bands weren’t able to play new material in front of an audience.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy