Scientists Debate Whether Dragon Ball Z's Gravity Training Would Work IRL
Training has always been a big part of the lives of the Z Fighters throughout the franchise of Dragon Ball, but during the days of Dragon Ball Z, Goku and Vegeta would sometimes find themselves working out in environments wherein their respective gravity was increased by hundreds of times over. In an unbelievable turn of events, the official Dragon Ball Site has spoken to real scientists to see whether the gravity training from the Shonen series would work in real life for humans who don't have the ability to become Super Saiyans themselves.comicbook.com
Comments / 0