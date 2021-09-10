Scientists Debate Whether Dragon Ball Z's Gravity Training Would Work IRL

Dragon Ball Super is teasing an ominous warning from Goku to Vegeta with the newest look at the manga's next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intense new phase as the newest chapter revealed that the titular fighter is only getting stronger, and has been able to counter both Goku and Vegeta's efforts. Even with the two Saiyans using both of their Ultra forms, Granolah has still been one step ahead of them and is only getting stronger. Now the newest look at the next chapter of the series digs that knife in even deeper.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO