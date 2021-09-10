PAWS Pet Of The Week: Toulouse

Zelena came into our care at the end of June of this year as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. Zelena is not your typical husky. Aside from her absolute and stunning beauty, she is a very well-behaved dog! She is quiet, laid-back and has a calm demeanor. She is very curious about new people but attempts to get to know them in a well-mannered fashion. She’s not one to jump on people or cover them in slobbery kisses. Instead, she will approach, sniff and sit. All our kennel attendants say that she is so well-behaved that she would make the best couch potato when she finds a home! Zelena has been kenneled with a few different dogs and she has done very well with all of them. We believe she would do well with a family that has another dog, but would do best with one that possesses the same mellow temperament. We aren’t sure why Zelena hasn’t been scooped up yet, but until she is, she patiently awaits her furever home.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO