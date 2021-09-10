CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Toulouse

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Toulouse is the PAWS Pet of the Week. Toulouse is a smart dog who already knows “sit” and “stay,” “come” and other commands. She loves tennis balls and dog treats. Once she gets to know people, she becomes a 45-pound lap dog. Chicago Marks 20th Anniversary Of...

