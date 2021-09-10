Shang-Chi Director Says There Are a Lot of Easter Eggs

The first season of Loki was a treat for MCU fans, with the series littering Easter Eggs throughout its storyline, as well as providing hints of upcoming creatures and characters. With the second block of episodes possibly not even going before the cameras until 2023, Disney Plus subscribers can at least console themselves by rewatching the instalments we had this year, and seeing how they line up with new programs and movies. However, it seems that the last Easter Egg on Loki might have been identified, after executive producer Michael Waldron previously said there was one left.

