Shang-Chi Director Says There Are a Lot of Easter Eggs
It's no secret that every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with Easter eggs. Each movie contains nods to previous films, comics, other projects from the director's past, and more. on the surface, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may seem pretty disconnected from the rest of the MCU (save for an all-important post-credits scene), but it has just as many Easter eggs and connections as its predecessors, they're just a little harder to spot.comicbook.com
