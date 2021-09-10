CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Green Day Officially Release Live Cover of ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

By Marisa Whitaker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day released a banging compilation video of them performing “Rock and Roll All Nite” night after night during the U.S. leg of their Hella Mega Tour. The KISS cover became a live staple for the punk trio, who will resume the tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, in Europe and the U.K.

Volume One

Rock and Roll at These 3 Upcoming Concerts

Municipal Lot, Menomonie • truebluemusicconcert.com. Grammy-winning songwriter, solo artist, and Creed frontman, Scott Stapp performs music from his first album in six years, The Space Between the Shadows. SEPTEMBER 12. O.A.R. Pablo Center, Eau Claire • pablocenter.org. This platinum-certified band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HELMET To Release First Official Live Album, 'Live And Rare'

HELMET's first official live album, "Live And Rare", will be released on November 26 via earMUSIC. It will be made available on heavyweight black vinyl as well as a CD digipak edition and digital. Frontman Page Hamilton, who formed HELMET in early 1989, recalls: "After persuading our label folks in...
ROCK MUSIC
Billie Joe Armstrong
wcsx.com

Video: Green Day Covers KISS

Green Day is out on their Hella Mega Tour which came through Detroit last month. We didn’t hear anything about them covering KISS here but it sure sounds awesome…. Here is Green Day on their Hella Mega Tour covering KISS’s “Rock n Roll all Nite”. They even did a cool live video for it!
DETROIT, MI
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Punk rock croc or Indy album cover?

Captured by @rvaobserva on Instagram. rvaobserva’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Captured by @rvaphotog on Instagram. rvaphotog’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Photo of the Day:...
PHOTOGRAPHY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Rock & Roll All Night- Hairball 2021 in Casper, Wyoming

When Mrs. Bruce told her son Jam, along with his friends Hawk, Trip and Lex that it was “about time that you gave up that STUPID dream of yours once and for all!” because “no son of mine is gonna be a career musician…ever ever EVER!” she immediately painted herself as the main antagonist of the 70’s Throwback film Detroit Rock City. Parents were the enemy, man. They wanted to control you. They wanted to stop your dreams. They wanted to save your soul before it was offered to the Knights In Satan’s Service. Parents just didn’t get it.
CASPER, WY
wesb.com

ENUFF Z’NUFF To Release ‘Hardrock Nite’ Covers Album

ENUFF Z’NUFF‘s fondness for the legendary rock ‘n roll band THE BEATLES has been more than well documented over the years. The band, now led by co-founder Chip Z’Nuff, has finally decided to go all in on that fandom and has announced the release of “Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite”, a covers album of some of their favorite BEATLES songs as well as songs from BEATLES‘ members post-BEATLES bands. The album will be released on November 12. Fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the release of “Cold Turkey” (PLASTIC ONO BAND cover).
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day are sharing a live video of their cover of the 1975 KISS classic, "Rock And Roll All Nite", from the recently-completed North American leg of the band's Hella Mega Tour. "Even though the Hella Mega Tour is over (for now)," says the group, "we want to keep...
MUSIC
JamBase

Andy Frasco & The UN Release ‘Live On The Rocks’ Album

Andy Frasco and The U.N. surprise-released their Live On The Rocks album. The live record contains performances from Frasco and company’s headlining concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on May 27, 2021 and is available via streaming services. The Red Rocks headline was not only a milestone but...
MORRISON, CO
mxdwn.com

Jason Isbell Announces Official Release Date For New Album Georgia Blue, Shares Cover Of R.E.M’s “Driver 8”

Jason Isbell had promised a covers album last year dedicated to the state of Georgia who helped win the presidential election in 2020. The covers album, Georgia Blue, will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more and it has just been announced that its official release date is October 15. The album is being released via Southeastern, and has an impressive lineup. The cover album’s official tracklist has also been released, and includes collaborations with plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White, which will be covering the likes of R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Rock & Roll With A Shot Of Blues

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The cover looks like a dangerous rock & roll band in the heart of a decaying city. The music is straight ahead rock & roll with a strong shot of the blues. The band is Edgar Winter’s White Trash.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

J Balvin and Vevo Release “Suerte” Official Live Performance Video

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Pearl Jam Live-Debut Gigaton Tracks at First Show in Three Years

When Pearl Jam released their 11th studio album, Gigaton, last March, there was no way of knowing just how bad the pandemic was going to be. They performed its single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” at a virtual COVID-19 fundraiser, but like so many other bands weren’t able to play new material in front of an audience.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

