CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets: Analytics Preview

By JackConcannon9
onefootdown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDISCLAIMER: The database we use to produce all of our content utilizes ESPN Play-by-Play (PBP) Data. For some reason, ESPN doesn’t collect all of the PBP data for some games every year. Last season, Toledo was one of those teams with spotty data and so we do not have a complete dataset for them during an already shortened season. As a result, please take any of our charts and insights derived from them with a massive grain of salt and a healthy dose of skepticism.

www.onefootdown.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Wild numbers and social reactions from Notre Dame Fighting Irish's OT win over Florida State Semi...

With the first week of the college football season rolling into Sunday night, No. 9 Notre Dame facing Florida State turned out to be the best game of the weekend. It had an epic, magical comeback (by FSU QB McKenzie Milton) and another near-comeback as the Seminoles trailed by 18 at the end of the third quarter. Milton led FSU's scoring drive to tie the game and cap an 18-point fourth quarter. That comeback would ultimately fall short as Notre Dame won in overtime.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Toledo in Week 2

Notre Dame football played one of the most exciting games of Week 1, beating Florida State in overtime after choking away an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Irish came away with a big win to start the season 1-0 and Jack Coan had a heck of a debut with his new team but there’s a lot of work to do.
NOTRE DAME, IN
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Gameday: What to Know and How to Watch the Fighting Irish Today

The long, never-ending off-season is finally over tonight. Notre Dame and Florida State square off in primetime on the Labor Day weekend Sunday night showcase matchup. With less than 12 hours to kickoff, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to get ready for tonight. Countdown to Kickoff.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
nbcsportsedge.com

Notre Dame Week 2 vs Toledo: ATS, Prop Bets and more

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. With much of the college football world watching, Notre Dame saw itself up 38-20 heading...
FOOTBALL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Learned Against Toledo

Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish are, remarkably, still 2-0 after surviving a hideous home opener against the Toledo Rockets. The Irish offense, which spent most of the day hemming and hawing about whether it even wanted to play football, trailed inside of two minutes before finally bearing down. Jack Coan executed an efficient final drive and found Michael Mayer for the go-ahead touchdown, and a J.D. Bertrand fumble recovery sealed the deal. And there was much rejoicing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ndinsider.com

Notre Dame vs. Toledo football team and individual statistics

Noie:Living on the edge is where No. 8 Notre Dame is. Instant observations:Late-game heroics can't hide O-line pains, QB puzzle as Irish escape. RUSHING: Kyren Williams 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 touchdown, long 43; Tyler Buchner 7-68, long 26; Chris Tyreee 7-12, long 10, Jack Coach 8 negative 24, long 11, Team 1 negative 2.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly and staff are still figuring things out for this Irish team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 on the season and have fallen in the rankings due to close wins against unranked opponents. ND could very well be 0-2 right now thanks to an uncomfortably long list of issues — but they aren’t. Brian Kelly and his staff still have the opportunity to turn things around for the better, but that aforementioned list will need to be addressed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Rockets#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#American Football#Espn#Mac#Bowling Green#Usc#Stanford#Twitter Nd Fb Analytics#Florida State#Lsu#Epa Play
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame drums up a win over Purdue, 27-13

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a slow start to the 2021 season, and they had a slow start against the Purdue Boilermakers on a sunny afternoon. Great punting, solid defense, and a couple of big offensive plays in the 4th quarter helped carry the Irish to a 27-13 win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Postgame Notebook: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-0 for the fourth season in a row after a 27-13 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in front of a GREEN OUT crowd that was still about 3000 people short of a sellout. The Irish weren’t perfect, and the imperfections kept this from being a blowout, but both the offense and the defense showed noticeable improvements in multiple areas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy