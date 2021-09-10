KDKA Radio host Lynne Hayes-Freeland ending daily show

For longtime KDKA-TV and KDKA Radio journalist Lynne Hayes-Freeland, storytelling is the most satisfying part of her job. “Nothing beats telling a good story,” she told the Post-Gazette. “Nothing beats telling a compelling story. I think that’s universal, whether it’s radio or television or print or a podcast. To be able to tell a good story and have the person whose story it is come back to you the next day and say, ‘Thank you, you captured my story,’ that’s the most rewarding part of it.”