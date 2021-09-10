CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

KDKA Radio host Lynne Hayes-Freeland ending daily show

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor longtime KDKA-TV and KDKA Radio journalist Lynne Hayes-Freeland, storytelling is the most satisfying part of her job. “Nothing beats telling a good story,” she told the Post-Gazette. “Nothing beats telling a compelling story. I think that’s universal, whether it’s radio or television or print or a podcast. To be able to tell a good story and have the person whose story it is come back to you the next day and say, ‘Thank you, you captured my story,’ that’s the most rewarding part of it.”

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Hill

Biden administration to accelerate deportation flights for migrants

The Biden administration is implementing a strategy to ramp up deportation flights for migrants in South Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that it plans to secure additional transportation to “accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights” to Haiti within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy