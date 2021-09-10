CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Calls Upon Fans to Sign Petition to Prevent LA From Banning Rodeo Events

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7EMv_0bsGcDRF00

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith is calling upon fans of his television series to support a petition fighting against a potential rodeo ban.

The Los Angeles, California counsel is considering a ban on certain rodeo events inside the city. Numerous signatures appear on a petition against the measure. Now, the “Yellowstone” star is also getting into the act by encouraging his fans and social media followers to sign the petition. Smith states his case against the rodeo ban in a recent social media. He makes his plea to “Yellowstone” fans to stand up in defense of the time-honored tradition of rodeo. Western Justice is the organization behind the petition. It doesn’t appear the organization or Smith lists a particular number of signatures as a goal. Suffice to say, they will certainly take all the signatures they can get.

“There are two things we need every rodeo fan to do,” the “Yellowstone star says in his Instagram post.

Smith then asks fans and social media users to sign a petition and submit a comment in support of rodeo to the Los Angeles City Council. He includes links for both items as well as a link for fans that want to join Western Justice. He also includes a photo with a message for “Yellowstone” fans and rodeo lovers.

“My life has been about being a cowboy, rodeo contestant, actor and stuntman, “Smith says in his plea to fans. “There is a proposed ordinance to rodeo and rodeo-like events in the city of Los Angeles. You can Western Justice stop this ban.”

As you would expect, a plethora of “Yellowstone” fans were quick to comment on Smith’s Friday social media post. Responders also behooved the L.A. ordinance and made clear their stance on the rodeo-banning ordinance.

“So sick of living in a so-called free country that is not free anymore!” a “Yellowstone” fan writes in the comments.

“I Photograph Rodeo Royalty and this is just wrong,” another fan writes. “The joy and determination I see in these contestants is special.”

Forrie J. Smith joined the cast of “Yellowstone” during its inaugural season as the highly capable ranch hand, Lloyd. Since the first season, Lloyd has become a favorite among the show’s large fan base. Smith continues to earn more screen time as his character grows in popularity among the “Yellowstone” faithful. Lloyd is the senior member of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew but he is a more-than-capable cowboy and can hold his own when push comes to shove.

“Yellowstone” fans are wondering what will come next for Lloyd in the upcoming brand new season. You would be hard-pressed to find a fan that doesn’t want to see more of the senior ranch hand.

Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd will be back on our television screens soon enough, with “Yellowstone returning on November 7.

Comments / 124

Gwen Lesch
7d ago

Take rodeos to states that appreciate them. Californians don’t appreciate anything but illegal aliens, crime and drugs. This state is useless.

Reply(5)
40
Raymond Johnston
9d ago

send one to me forrie j I will sign it America isnt America with out the rodeos

Reply(1)
31
Anita Martin
7d ago

We need to sign the hell out of this rodeo is the only thing left that stands for America first and patriot pride 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤠

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Is the Descendant of ‘Gold Rush Pioneers’

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill took to social media this weekend to share a bit on his family’s history. On “Yellowstone,” Merrill plays the young and curious cowboy-in-training Tate Dutton, the grandson of family patriarch John Dutton. Through three seasons, we have seen Tate continue to grow into his future role on the Dutton Ranch. He is likely to inherit Yellowstone Ranch in the future and his training is already underway. We have also seen Brecken Merrill grow up before our very eyes as he is now entering his teenage years. He is likely to take on an even bigger role on “Yellowstone” as the show now enters into its fourth season.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Living the Dream Buying New $2.5 Million California Home

It looks like appearing on a wildly popular television – and coming from a wealthy family – series really pays. Just ask “Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison. The 31-year-old actress has just dropped $2.5 million on a new California home, according to Taste of Country. Talk about living the dream! Harrison’s new home is located near Los Angeles in the canyons and it is described as “a beautiful hacienda-style home.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Rodeo, CA
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Aisha Hinds Explains Why It’s ‘Such a Privilege’ to Act Rather Than Live Out Real Aspects of Show

Aisha Hinds is a firefighter/paramedic on 9-1-1. She’s always part of the often bizarre, sometimes very creative emergencies the Fox series loves to feature. And she’ll take playing a firefighter or paramedic on TV as opposed to a real-life first responder any day. She calls it a “privilege” to be able to portray these brave folks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gets Cozy with Fiancée Jeremy Scheuch in New Pic

American Pickers fans know and love Danielle Colby. She’s the real brains behind a lot of the operation on the show. While Mike Wolfe is out traveling the country, Dani holds down the fort. However, she doesn’t just help keep things at Antique Archeology running smoothly. She also helps Mike find collectors who are ready to part with some of their rusty gold. Usually, if Mike gets a call in the van, it’s Dani handing him a hot lead in his area. In short, the show wouldn’t be the same without her contributions.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Don Maddox, Country Music Pioneer & Legendary Fiddler, Dies at 98

Don Maddox, the last surviving member of the influential hillbilly band Maddox Brothers and Rose passed away at the age of 98. He and his siblings made a place for country music in California. His passing marks the end of an era in not just country music, but American music as a whole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cowboy#Television Series#Western Justice
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Thanks Jon Pardi for ‘Spoiling’ His Kids With Incredible First Concert Experience

You know, Outsiders, those of us who are country music fans love Jon Pardi. Well, so does “SEAL Team” star Max Thieriot. Recently, Thieriot attended a concert put on by Pardi. In an Instagram post, the “SEAL Team” actor shared a photo of him and his family taken backstage. Pardi and his wife Summer stepped in to join them for a quick snap.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Previews Moving Speech From Late Billy Brown Around a Campfire Ahead of New Season Premiere

Throughout his life and time on the show, late Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown always prioritized keeping his family together. From building shooting ranges to a whole homestead, Brown’s ultimate goal was to keep the family united through their love for the wilderness and each other. The father frequently gathered his children and wife together to share his insight on their way of life. In these moments, he reminded them of the most important values: faith, freedom and family.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Reveals How He Reacted When First Approached for Role

Dylan McDermott used to play a brilliant lawyer on TV. Now, his Law & Order: Organized Crime character needs a smart attorney to keep him out of jail. McDermott portrays crime boss Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime. It’s the newest Law & Order spinoff. And it’ll start season two, Sept. 23, after a two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU. Wheatley is the nemesis of Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals If There’s a Major Time Jump Before Next Season

NCIS kicks off its 19th season, Monday night. So the countdown clock is clicking to a matter of hours. So that brings us to this question. Will there be any kind of time jump from when season 18 ended in late May to when this season starts almost four months later? The last time we saw NCIS, Gibbs was blissfully driving his boat on a sunny afternoon. Tom Petty was playing. Then an explosion rocked Gibbs’ world. And ours, too. Gibbs was able to start swimming, but what’s going to happen when the show premieres Monday night?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Posts Heartbroken Message About Sadie’s Daughter Battling Respiratory Illness

Korie Robertson said her “heart is a mess” seeing granddaughter Honey James hospitalized for a respiratory illness. The Duck Dynasty mom said she feels helpless, but she knows that the 4-month-old is a fighter. Sadie Robertson Huff announced earlier this week that doctors hospitalized Honey for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

211K+
Followers
22K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy