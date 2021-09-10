‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Calls Upon Fans to Sign Petition to Prevent LA From Banning Rodeo Events

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith is calling upon fans of his television series to support a petition fighting against a potential rodeo ban.

The Los Angeles, California counsel is considering a ban on certain rodeo events inside the city. Numerous signatures appear on a petition against the measure. Now, the “Yellowstone” star is also getting into the act by encouraging his fans and social media followers to sign the petition. Smith states his case against the rodeo ban in a recent social media. He makes his plea to “Yellowstone” fans to stand up in defense of the time-honored tradition of rodeo. Western Justice is the organization behind the petition. It doesn’t appear the organization or Smith lists a particular number of signatures as a goal. Suffice to say, they will certainly take all the signatures they can get.

“There are two things we need every rodeo fan to do,” the “Yellowstone star says in his Instagram post.

Smith then asks fans and social media users to sign a petition and submit a comment in support of rodeo to the Los Angeles City Council. He includes links for both items as well as a link for fans that want to join Western Justice. He also includes a photo with a message for “Yellowstone” fans and rodeo lovers.

“My life has been about being a cowboy, rodeo contestant, actor and stuntman, “Smith says in his plea to fans. “There is a proposed ordinance to rodeo and rodeo-like events in the city of Los Angeles. You can Western Justice stop this ban.”

As you would expect, a plethora of “Yellowstone” fans were quick to comment on Smith’s Friday social media post. Responders also behooved the L.A. ordinance and made clear their stance on the rodeo-banning ordinance.

“So sick of living in a so-called free country that is not free anymore!” a “Yellowstone” fan writes in the comments.

“I Photograph Rodeo Royalty and this is just wrong,” another fan writes. “The joy and determination I see in these contestants is special.”

Forrie J. Smith joined the cast of “Yellowstone” during its inaugural season as the highly capable ranch hand, Lloyd. Since the first season, Lloyd has become a favorite among the show’s large fan base. Smith continues to earn more screen time as his character grows in popularity among the “Yellowstone” faithful. Lloyd is the senior member of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew but he is a more-than-capable cowboy and can hold his own when push comes to shove.

“Yellowstone” fans are wondering what will come next for Lloyd in the upcoming brand new season. You would be hard-pressed to find a fan that doesn’t want to see more of the senior ranch hand.

Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd will be back on our television screens soon enough, with “Yellowstone returning on November 7.