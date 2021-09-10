CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

anaiis shares debut album this is no longer a dream

By Sajae Elder
The FADER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sharing soul-baring singles like "juno," "reverie," and the Topaz Jones-assisted "chuu," French-Senegalese artist anaiis has shared her 12-track debut album, ‘this is no longer a dream’. The project sees her reflecting on the emotional turmoil of the last few years of her career, inviting listeners to the tortured thoughts of an artist on the path to self-healing.

