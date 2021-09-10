anaiis shares debut album this is no longer a dream

As he finishes up his headlining tour (before joining twenty-one pilots for their fall shows), Arrested Youth shares how his new stellar ‘Nonfiction’ album came to be. The human experience is a complicated one. There’s joy, there’s sadness, and a whole mess of emotions in-between. To distill these multitudes down into a three-minute song is a daunting task, but Arrested Youth makes it look easy on Nonfiction. Over the course of fifteen tracks, Arrested Youth (aka Ian Johnson) covers a wide range of subjects, from the awkwardness that comes with growing up (“Find My Own Way,” “Woke Up In This Body”) to anxiety and alienation (“Paul McCartney”) to angst at an increasingly commercialized world (“1984”), and the pain of loss (“My Friend,” “Leave My Casket Open…”). With heartfelt lyrics paired with production that draws sounds from punk, hip-hop, and pop, Nonfiction walks the balance between introspective and inspirational, between being positive without being cheesy – and while this seemingly comes naturally to Ian, he tells HollywoodLife he feels “the challenge” of that push-pull “on every song.”

