Notre Dame announced Wednesday that former running back and head coach Terry Brennan had died. He was 93. Brennan is known for being the youngest head coach in Notre Dame history. He was hired as the team’s coach at the age of 25 after the retirement of Frank Leahy. Brennan played for Leahy in the 1940s and was part of the “Game of the Century between Notre Dame and Army in 1946.

