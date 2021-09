You’ve got the microphones, guitars, and keyboards. You’ve got the computer. Now you just need to get them talking. That’s where the best audio interfaces come in. As the conduit between the analog and digital worlds, your audio interface is one of the most important pieces of equipment in the chain of content creation. Whether you’re recording or livestreaming, your interface determines the signal quality you capture and amount of creative flexibility you have. Conversion rates, inputs and outputs, and portability/expandability are just some of the considerations when picking an interface. But you don’t have to scroll through specs trying to make sense of it all. We’ve surveyed the market and picked some of the best audio interfaces to meet your needs no matter the scale of your projects or budget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO