Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Many More in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Look Up’s trailer is finally here and we are so excited for the star-studded sci-fi dramedy featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and even musicians Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi also star in...

kiss951.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
