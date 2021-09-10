CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wells Fargo Just Got Fined $250 Million -- Here's Why It's Good News for the Stock

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced that it would be fining Wells Fargo.
  • In tandem with the announcement, Wells Fargo disclosed that a separate 2016 consent order related to the bank's retail-sales practices had expired.
  • Investors reacted positively to the news.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which regulates national banks in the U.S., announced Thursday that it would fine Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $250 million for "unsafe" practices tied to its home lending loss-mitigation program. The OCC also said the fine had to do with the bank taking too long to become compliant with a 2018 OCC consent order related to mortgage violations and deficiencies in risk management. The OCC also issued a cease and desist order against the bank, requiring Wells Fargo to create a better home lending loss-mitigation program.

While all of this sounds pretty bad, Wells Fargo stock price actually climbed in after-hours trading following the announcement, as investors reacted positively to the news. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oawr4_0bsGaFH700
Image source: Wells Fargo.

How did Wells Fargo get here?

The bank has been dealing with a litany of regulatory issues since its phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016. Employees at the bank previously opened millions of depository and credit card accounts without the consent of customers. In 2018, the situation continued to get worse when the Federal Reserve placed a $1.95 trillion asset cap on the bank that essentially prevented Wells Fargo from growing its balance sheet.

But after five years of lawsuits, billions of dollars in fines, three years under the asset cap, and essentially a whole new leadership team being put in place, Wells Fargo appeared to be turning the corner this year. In January, the OCC ended a 2015 consent order related to anti-money-laundering issues at the bank.

Then in February, Bloomberg reported that the Federal Reserve had approved the bank's proposal for overhauling its risk-management and governance structure, which is seen as a critical step toward getting the asset cap removed. Although Wells Fargo is currently operating under roughly 10 consent orders from various banking regulators, the asset cap is seen as the most prohibitive for the stock.

Wells Fargo stock traded around $50 a share toward the end of August until Bloomberg reported that regulators such as the OCC and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which deals with consumer complaints in the banking and financial industry, were contemplating further regulatory action. The stock tumbled into the low $40s on the news. But the official news of the fine and order (which confirmed Bloomberg's reporting) seems to have quelled some of the renewed uncertainty surrounding Wells Fargo stock.

Easing renewed uncertainty

Following the OCC order, Wells Fargo issued a statement that revealed that as of Sept. 8, a CFPB order related to the bank's phony accounts scandal and retail sales practices had expired. "The expiration of the CFPB's 2016 consent order is representative of progress we are making," CEO Charlie Scharf said in the statement. He added:

As I've said over the past year, our work to build the right foundation for a company of our size and complexity will not follow a straight line. We are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks. That said, we believe we're making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.

This statement and the expiration of the CFPB order are very important. As I wrote following the Bloomberg report in August, Wells Fargo is operating under 10 consent orders from different banking regulators on different issues. Just because the bank suffers a setback on one consent order from the OCC doesn't mean it isn't making progress on other regulatory matters. As we just saw, the OCC imposed a new order on the bank as it was getting free of a separate CFPB order, confirming that progress can be made on some regulatory orders, while setbacks occur.

What's important here is that this fine and order do not appear to be about the asset cap, which is the most restrictive and punitive of all of the orders in place. It essentially prevents Wells Fargo, one of the largest and strongest commercial lenders in the country, from having free rein to grow its balance sheet.

The asset cap has already cost the bank billions of dollars in profits. Knowing that this recent OCC order is not related to the asset cap can give investors some confidence that the progress the bank has made in getting the cap removed is still intact.

Near-term asset-cap removal still possible

While the new regulatory order will certainly keep investors on their toes, the clarity around the Bloomberg report leaves the market with renewed hope that perhaps the asset cap, which has already been in place for more than three years, could still be removed in the near term. Maybe that's later this year or in 2022, but the asset cap is still the biggest hindrance to the stock.

If it can get removed -- especially before interest rates rise -- that would be a huge boost for Wells Fargo's profitability and a huge catalyst for the stock, even if there are still other consent orders in place when it happens.

Comments / 2

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Twitter Is the Ultimate Cryptocurrency Stock to Buy Now

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares have soared more than 55% and counting in the past year. Of course, the iconic platform is best known as a micro-blogging social network. But it's quickly evolving into something that's potentially even more influential and lucrative with the rise of cryptocurrencies. Back in July, Chief Executive...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lawsuits#Wfc#Occ#The Federal Reserve#Bloomberg#Cfpb
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Signet Stock Bounces on Wells Fargo Upgrade

The shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) are up 2.1% at $80.11 this morning, following an upgrade from Wells Fargo to "overweight" from "equal weight." The analyst also lifted its price target to $100 from $80, commending the company's improved capital structure, and adding the brokerage expects margins to rise to 10% -- nearly double the company's pre-pandemic levels -- thanks to a shift to digital sales.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why MGM Is The Top Casino Pick For Wells Fargo

Casino stocks have taken a big hit this week on fears about regulatory crackdowns in the Macau, China market. However, one Wall Street analyst said now is a great time to step in and selectively buy the dip in gambling stocks with limited exposure to China. The Analyst: Wells Fargo...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fast Company

It’s time to break up Wells Fargo, says Elizabeth Warren

For years, Senator Elizabeth Warren has been threatening to break up America’s big banks. Now for the first time, she has a specific one in mind: Wells Fargo. On Monday, the Democrat from Massachusetts wrote a letter asking Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to do it by revoking the bank’s financial holding company license. That would force Wells Fargo to split apart the banking and Wall Street sides of its business, making it nearly impossible for the bank to conduct any sort of non-banking business.
U.S. POLITICS
Financial-Planning.com

Voices: Elizabeth Warren’s wrong answer to the Wells Fargo problem

Elizabeth Warren wants the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo. That is sort of funny and silly in equal measures. The U.S. senator wrote to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to demand that Wells Fargo ditch its investment bank so management could focus solely on fixing the problems in its Main Street business. The latter is the division that’s led to more than $5 billion in fines and settlements over the past five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Banker

Wells Fargo pushes back on Sen. Warren's call for breakup

Wells Fargo pushed back against an effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to force the megabank’s breakup, saying that it has made significant progress in overhauling its operations and addressing scandals. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that was made public Tuesday, Warren wrote that the bank is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Tuesday?

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stock has risen 3.32% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Wells Fargo, Barrick Gold

September is the cruelest month of the year for investors, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's why the prudent thing to do is get ahead of the masses and raise cash now. Last week, Cramer checked in with colleague Larry Williams, who noted that September 17th is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Asana Stock Shot Higher on Monday

Shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) surged as much as 9.7% higher Monday, though the stock closed out the trading session up by only 3.9%. The catalysts driving the cloud-based workplace collaboration and planning specialist upward were a price target boost and bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst. So what.
STOCKS
Inman.com

Wells Fargo fined over mortgage loan modification practices

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a $250 million fine after an investigation by federal banking regulators found fault with the bank’s practices for helping homeowners who are having trouble paying their mortgages. In announcing the fine, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wells Fargo had failed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Birmingham Star

Wells Fargo must pay new $250 mln fine for not compensating customers

Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. In 2018, Wells Fargo agreed to a joint $1 billion settlement with regulators, who found the bank had wrongly layered the insurance on hundreds of thousands of drivers and routinely assessed excessive and improper fees on homebuyers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kokomo Perspective

Are These Penny Stocks On Your Watchlist? Here’s Why They Should Be

With Dow futures jumping by more than 200 points so far, penny stocks could be in for a bullish reversal. In the past few weeks, trading penny stocks has been difficult, to say the least. With cases rebounding for Covid during that time, the confidence that many investors had in the future, slowly began to drop.
STOCKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for 'unsafe or unsound' home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for "unsafe or unsound practices" related to the bank's home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo's top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy