The World Poker Tour World Online Championship continues all this week on partypoker, with the two biggest buy-in events on the calendar crowning their champions. The final flight of the $5,300 Main Event may be fast approaching, but this weekend saw the $10,300 High Roller and $25,500 Super High Rollers kick off, both of which have now crowned their champions.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO