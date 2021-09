Local resident Tara Daudani, who was diagnosed at age 37 with stage 3 triple negative breast cancer, has created a free, online resource to help others undergoing treatment. Daudani’s daughters were ages six and two when she was diagnosed, and many people offered to help her with chores, childcare and errands while she underwent treatment. “But organizing the help was cumbersome,” she says, “and asking directly was often awkward and time-consuming.”

