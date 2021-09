If you’ve been dreaming of seeing Halloween Horror Nights in person, Spirit Halloween wants to help make your nightmare come true. The company is offering a sweepstakes for a trip for two to the event at the winner’s choice of either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Studios Hollywood for 2021 or 2022. In addition to Halloween Horror Nights tickets, the grand prize winner will receive airfare, airport transportation, accommodation, and three days of general admission theme park tickets for themselves and one guest.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO