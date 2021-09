The development of PolkaBridge has been gaining steam and our first priority is a smooth, hassle-free launch of our “Multichain Automated Market Maker (AMM)” decentralized exchange. Currently, we are present on the Ethereum blockchain and we plan to onboard the Polkadot blockchain fully once it launches with all functionality. However, our mission is to ensure wide compatibility and offer our product to diverse communities. That’s why we plan to launch on Ethereum’s full-stack scaling solution Polygon.

