Next Gen Stats: New advanced metrics Decision Guide Best fourth-down decision-makers. The trend is sweeping across the NFL; teams are making smarter decisions on fourth down. On Tuesday, we introduced the Next Gen Stats Decision Guide powered by AWS, a quantitative tool to evaluate fourth-down and two-point conversion decisions. Being right in those situations can spell the difference between winning or losing. And according to our model, teams are increasingly making the right call.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO