“This is an exciting time for Merkle Science. We have seen strong demand in the U.S., especially from law enforcement and financial institutions. Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies and the associated compliance frameworks has surged over the past six months in the U.S., prompting us to accelerate our expansion into the market,” said Merkle Science co-founder and CEO Mriganka Pattnaik. “We’re excited to have Mary Beth join our team as her deep industry experience, including executive positions at leading crypto brands Bitstamp and Kraken, and expert insights will prove invaluable to our expansion and beyond.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO