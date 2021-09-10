How Roomba tackled ‘spectacularly bad’ problem: poop smeared all over the house

(CNN) — In November 2014, Chantelle Darby awoke to an excrement-fueled nightmare. Her Roomba robot vacuum was set to run in the middle of the night, while she, her husband, and their dogs were asleep. But one of the three dogs — a foster pooch named MacGregor — pooped in the house at around the same time. When Darby got up in the morning, there was poop smeared throughout most of her home.