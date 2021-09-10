CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Roomba tackled ‘spectacularly bad’ problem: poop smeared all over the house

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — In November 2014, Chantelle Darby awoke to an excrement-fueled nightmare. Her Roomba robot vacuum was set to run in the middle of the night, while she, her husband, and their dogs were asleep. But one of the three dogs — a foster pooch named MacGregor — pooped in the house at around the same time. When Darby got up in the morning, there was poop smeared throughout most of her home.

enplugged.com

iRobot’s newest Roomba avoids dog poop with AI

To use a robot vacuum always was difficult for pet owners. Leaving a robovac to do its thing while you’re away can be problematic if your less trained dog or cat also does its thing while you’re gone. However, iRobot, the maker of the Roomba, claims to have resolved this...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

iRobot’s poop problem

That said, there’s really no point in sugarcoating most of this. If you think the day to day realities of becoming a roboticist involve standing onstage while one of your employees does Daft Punk cosplay to Skrillex, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you. A heck of a lot more out there are currently making 3D models of dog poop. Remember, there are no number twos in binary code.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

The newest Roomba is finally smart enough to avoid pet poop

The maker of Roombas, iRobot, is utilizing machine learning to ensure that its latest line of robot vacuums is particularly appealing to pet owners. The company announced Thursday that its Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has been specifically designed to avoid animal poop, alluding to an issue that has made attempts at cleanup incredibly messy for some customers in the past. (If you want proof, Buzzfeed chronicled one viral “pooptastrophe” in 2016).
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has Built-in Camera to Avoid Obstacles and Pet Poop

IRobot Corp., a renowned manufacturer of home cleaning robots has launched the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and featuring intuitive facets like a built-in lighted camera; this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to clean the home without disturbance from any obstacles in its path. It can recognize and avoid cords and even pet waste using PrecisionVision Navigation.
ELECTRONICS
