SIGOURNEY – Steven Sattz will probably be a lot happier when it's over. That's in reference to a busy week of activities on an off the court, not the current winning streak of the Sigourney High School volleyball team. The Savages moved back over .500 for just the second time this season, sweeping English Valleys on Monday 25-20, 25-11 and 25-19 to kick off a week filled with activities for the school district during Homecoming 2021.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO