Colorado State

Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US

By Cindy Centofanti
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country.

El Paso County senior citizen Beverley Seibold says because of this, she has to make every penny count.

"If they are not getting enough income from Social Security, if they only have one income, they are limited, very limited," Seibold said.

According to HelpAdvisor.com , roughly 35% of the senior citizen population in Colorado is struggling to pay next month’s rent. Compared to several other states the study cites, that puts Colorado at the top. On the other side of the survey, senior residents in Connecticut, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona had the highest confidence in paying rent.

The two factors seniors attributed to this fear are senior unemployment rates and increased housing costs in the state.

Steve Posey with the City of Colorado Springs says as the senior population continues to grow in the county, there are several developments in the works.

However, there is rental assistance available for seniors who qualify through United Way. The city encourages those who need help to call 211. If you're in need of assistance, you can click this link for resources.

"We still have about $10 million that can be made available to seniors," Posey said.

The post Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US appeared first on KRDO .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Springs, CO
