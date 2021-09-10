Pieper James Doesn’t Have ‘Any Regrets’ After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Drama: ‘It Is What It Is’

Brendan Morais is continuing his apology tour for his part in the big drama that went down on Bachelor in Paradise. Said drama hit burn-down-the-beach levels of intensity and ended with Brendan and his his semi-secret, pre-show, Technically Not Official GF Pieper James leaving the beach early, practically chased out of Mexico by the anger and outrage of other contestants on the show. As it turned, Brendan and Pieper had forged a pretty strong romantic connection in the weeks before he left for Paradise and were both actively hoping to get to spend time together on the beach but, as they stressed over and over in their own defense, stopped short of labeling those feelings or their status ahead of filming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO