Pieper James Doesn’t Have ‘Any Regrets’ After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Drama: ‘It Is What It Is’
Trying to move on. Pieper James says she’s not dwelling on the past after her controversial Bachelor in Paradise entrance and reunion with Brendan Morais. “I don’t think I have any regrets,” the Bachelor alum, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, September 9. “It is what it is, and it happened. I honestly try not to live with regrets. What happened, happened, and I’ll deal with whatever happens next.”www.usmagazine.com
Comments / 0