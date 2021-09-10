CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Bills Muttfia' program to continue at SPCA Serving Erie County

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcQEM_0bsGYcNS00

The SPCA serving Erie County announced Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane and his wife Hayley will continue the "Bills Muttfia" program.

For each touchdown the Bills score at Highmark Stadium this season, the Beanes will pay the adoption fee of one animal at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The Beanes started the program in 2020, taking over the "Hauschpups" program that was started by former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and his wife Lindsey while in Buffalo. The Beanes then renamed it "Bills Muttfia."

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Famous Buffalo Bill Loses Expensive Necklace In Lake Erie

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to begin what could be the most anticipated regular season in many many years in Western New York. The team looks really strong and the fans sure are eager to get back to Highmark Stadium to cheer on last year‘s AFC East Champion!. But...
NFL
92.9 Jack FM

Shelter Pets Plead For Touchdowns As Bills Muttfia Returns

There are tons of Bills fans in Western New York, and now, even the dogs are going to be cheering for the Bills. Buffalo Bills General Manager has offered to pay for pet adoptions through the SPCA serving Erie County. They're calling it the "Bills Muttfia" and they're hoping to put some pets in their forever homes when the Bills score at home.
NFL
Buffalo News

Some NFL teams impose vaccine rules for fans, but Bills and Erie County stand pat

The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announced that fans attending games at Lumen Field must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter the stadium. The Seahawks are the first NFL team that plays its games in an open-air stadium to announce a vaccination attendance rule, joining two other teams that play in domed stadiums – the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints – in putting this policy in place.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Erie County Fair raises $64,763 for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY is getting a big donation Friday, from the Erie County Agricultural Society. The Board of Directors and Staff are donating a portion of ticket sales from the 2021 Erie County Fair to Feedmore WNY, totaling $64,763. The donation will help support all the programs...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Highmark Stadium#American Football#Bills Muttfia#Spca Serving#Buffalo Bills#Billsmuttfia
WIVB

Leaders in Erie County proclaim Suicide Prevention Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County leaders say they are gathering on Friday to spread a message of hope and proclaim “Suicide Prevention Week” in the county. Officials say Friday marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and as a sign of hope, there will be a yellow flag raised at today’s event.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
diebytheblade.com

Erie County, PSE Announce Vaccine Requirements for Sabres, Bills Games

Fans over the age of 12 looking to attend Buffalo Sabres games this season will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, Erie County and Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday afternoon. The updated protocols give fans a window of opportunity to get at least one vaccination, before...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Erie Co. SPCA Pauses Adoptions Out Of Concern For Animals

The SPCA Serving Erie County has paused dog adoptions through the end of this week after experiencing cases of dog pneumonia within its facility. According to the SPCA it is in addition to pausing adoptions, changing how members and volunteers relate to animals in the shelter, careful observation of animals and early treatment if necessary, and expand deep cleaning of the shelter.
PETS
binghamtonhomepage.com

Erie County enforcing COVID-19 vaccine for Bills, Sabres games this season

BUFFALO, NY – If you’re planning on heading out to Buffalo Bills or Sabres game at some point this season, vaccinations will be necessary. The Erie County Department of Health, in conjunction with Pegula Sports, announced that beginning with the September 26th Bills game against Washington, fans 12 and older will need to show proof of at least 1 dose of a COVID vaccine to attend any event at both Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo News

Children as young as 12 may hunt deer with guns in Erie County

Children as young as 12 may soon be able to legally hunt deer with a firearm in Erie County as long as a qualified and experienced adult supervises them. The county Legislature voted 6-5 to pass the new law Thursday. Before the vote, Erie County had been the last county...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WMDT.com

Brandywine Valley SPCA continuing to help animals impacted by Ida

DELAWARE – The Brandywine Valley SPCA is still helping out animals impacted by Hurricane Ida. To date, they’ve helped move almost 600 animals out of the path of the storm. The animals are going to partner shelters and organizations across the northeast and midwest. They also sent out almost 3,000 pounds of pet food down to Louisiana earlier in the week.
ANIMALS
WDTN

Meet Max at the Clark County SPCA: Clear the Shelters

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At Clark County SPCA, many furry friends are looking for a home. Let’s go meet some of them. “He’s just all-around a good dog,” said Libby Breese, shelter technician at Clark County SPCA. Max is a sweet and loving terrier mix around two years old...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
yourerie

Erie County announces Erie to Pittsburgh Trail dedication this Sunday

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance (EPTA) and Erie County invite the community to attend the dedication of the newly-established northern finishing point of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail on Dobbins Landing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. Masks will be required at the...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WIVB

Erie County announces return of “Shop 716” e-gift card program

(WIVB) – It’s National Small Business Week – and Tuesday, Erie County announced the return of the Shop 716 e-gift card program. The e-gift cards can be used at several local businesses to help support them during the pandemic. The program launched last year – and generated more than a...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Erie Times-News

Erie County sees plethora of new restaurants opening despite COVID-19's continued surge

Variety rules as new joints will serve diverse styles ranging from wings and pizza to health-conscious, hotel dining, sushi and global cuisine. Whoa, folks. I mean, just, whoa. I went through the restaurant inspections last week and there was a gaggle of places labeled "opening." And only one of them was on my watchlist, so, either my watchlist, which is extensive, is Swiss cheese or there's a heck of a lot of activity going on in the restaurant business.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy