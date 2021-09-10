Scott to hold hazardous waste and collection day

This weekend, the City of Scott is holding a household hazardous waste and collection day

On September 11, 2021officials will be out at the City of Scott maintenance building located at 118 Lions Club Road in Scott. Hours for the event are from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

The waste and collection day is open to all residents of Scott only. Participants must show proof of residency. (driver's license, water bill, etc.)

They are accepting:



Paints

Automobile batteries

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Household chemicals

Pesticides

Flammables

Corrosives

Other hazardous products

White goods old appliances refrigerators stoves hot water heaters

Electronic waste computers monitors printers scanners palm accessories power supplies battery backups cables toner/ink cartridges hard drives CD-roms speakers VCRs DVD players stereo equipment tvs game consoles digital cameras any audio or video equipment networking equipment tape drives test equipment fax machines keyboards voice/tape recorders radio walkman products calculators cellular phones phone accessories



Drop off is limited to five tires per vehicle. no tires over 500 pounds will be accepted.

The city says that the collection is for Scott households only. Large quantities of waste from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.

Prohibited items include:



infectious and medical wastes

biological and radioactive materials

compressed gas cyclinders

fire extinguishers

smoke detectors

explosives.

The drop off service is free.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel