Scott to hold hazardous waste and collection day
This weekend, the City of Scott is holding a household hazardous waste and collection day
On September 11, 2021officials will be out at the City of Scott maintenance building located at 118 Lions Club Road in Scott. Hours for the event are from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.
The waste and collection day is open to all residents of Scott only. Participants must show proof of residency. (driver's license, water bill, etc.)
They are accepting:
- Paints
- Automobile batteries
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Household cleaners
- Household chemicals
- Pesticides
- Flammables
- Corrosives
- Other hazardous products
- White goods
- old appliances
- refrigerators
- stoves
- hot water heaters
- Electronic waste
- computers
- monitors
- printers
- scanners
- palm accessories
- power supplies
- battery backups
- cables
- toner/ink cartridges
- hard drives
- CD-roms
- speakers
- VCRs
- DVD players
- stereo equipment
- tvs
- game consoles
- digital cameras
- any audio or video equipment
- networking equipment
- tape drives
- test equipment
- fax machines
- keyboards
- voice/tape recorders
- radio
- walkman products
- calculators
- cellular phones
- phone accessories
Drop off is limited to five tires per vehicle. no tires over 500 pounds will be accepted.
The city says that the collection is for Scott households only. Large quantities of waste from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.
Prohibited items include:
- infectious and medical wastes
- biological and radioactive materials
- compressed gas cyclinders
- fire extinguishers
- smoke detectors
- explosives.
The drop off service is free.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0