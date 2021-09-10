CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Valentine reflects on Mets' emotional return after 9/11 with Moose and Maggie

By Ryan Chichester, Moose Maggie
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Former manager Bobby Valentine reflects on the Mets’ emotional return to New York City after September 11th in a discussion with Moose and Maggie.

Stamford Advocate

Bobby Valentine will toss first pitch to Joe Torre at Mets' 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Mets announced Wednesday they will bring back two New York baseball icons for Saturday’s 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks. Stamford’s Bobby Valentine will toss the ceremonial first pitch to Joe Torre before the Mets host the Yankees at Citi Field. Valentine was the manager of the Mets while Torre managed the Yankees in 2001.
STAMFORD, CT
Asbury Park Press

'It didn’t look like it was real': 2001 Mets reflect on ground zero trip after 9/11 attacks

A small group of 2001 Mets stood on top of FDNY Ten House, a fire station that overlooked ground zero in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, when they heard an alarm bell. They did not know what it meant, but the firefighter with them radioed down to the scene, where first responders and rescue workers frantically scurried around the rubble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mets greats John Franco, Bobby Valentine recall emotional days following 9/11 attacks to commemorate 20th anniversary

Sue Lucchi was already at work at Shea Stadium when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The Mets vice president of ballpark operations watched in horror with the rest of the world as the terrorist attacks unfolded on television, reshaping New York and the country 20 years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joe Torre
Mike Piazza
Person
Bobby Valentine
Daily Mail

Mets and Yankees to honor first responders on 20th anniversary of 9/11 during weekend Subway Series with former mangers Bobby Valentine and Joe Torre reuniting with Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and others from 2001

The Mets will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks before Saturday night's Subway Series game against the visiting Yankees. They will wear caps from the New York City Police Department, Fire Department of the City of New York, Port Authority Police Department and New York City Department of Correction to honor first responders.
BASEBALL
informnny.com

Inside New York Baseball: Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

(WTNH) – It was an emotional night last week at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of September 11, with the Yankees and Mets playing a Subway Series game. Members of the 2001 Mets and Yankees attended the game as well as former managers Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine. They were front and center in a tribute to those who were lost, their families, and all of the first responders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals in control of Wild Card playoff destiny

ST. LOUIS–Call it “Devil Magic”, “The Cardinal Way”, or whatever you’d like, but after an emotional and physically grueling roller coaster of a season, and entering play Thursday, this much is true for the St. Louis Cardinals: They are in control of their postseason destiny. Wednesday’s 11-4 win over the...
MLB
New York Yankees
New York Mets
Atlanta Braves
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Jose Altuve makes history on Saturday night at MMP

Jose Altuve made Astros’ history on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. On Saturday night, the Houston Astros dropped their first contest of the series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings. Lance McCullers Jr. worked six plus innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. But with an error in the field and the bullpen being tainted by Yimi Garcia’s outing, the Astros couldn’t come out on top.
MLB
nysportsday.com

The Mets Were At Their Best After 9/11

The day started out nice. In fact it was a great day to walk my new puppy. As many dog owners know, once a puppy gets its shots you need to walk it until it does its business outside. Some days it took five minutes and sometimes it took considerably longer.
MLB
Outsider.com

Mike Piazza Remembers Emotional First Mets Game after 9/11: ‘A Lot of Fear’

It was the home run heard around the world. Just 10 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mike Piazza and the Mets brought New York’s spirit back to life. In a game against the Atlanta Braves, the future Hall of Famer would have the crowd on its feet with his two-run hit in the eighth inning. The run gave the Mets a 3-2 lead over the Braves, giving New York a much-needed win.
MLB
