Bobby Valentine reflects on Mets' emotional return after 9/11 with Moose and Maggie

(WTNH) – It was an emotional night last week at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of September 11, with the Yankees and Mets playing a Subway Series game. Members of the 2001 Mets and Yankees attended the game as well as former managers Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine. They were front and center in a tribute to those who were lost, their families, and all of the first responders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO