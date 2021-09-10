Bobby Valentine reflects on Mets' emotional return after 9/11 with Moose and Maggie
Former manager Bobby Valentine reflects on the Mets’ emotional return to New York City after September 11th in a discussion with Moose and Maggie.www.audacy.com
Former manager Bobby Valentine reflects on the Mets’ emotional return to New York City after September 11th in a discussion with Moose and Maggie.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0