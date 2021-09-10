CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox opens up about what the public gets wrong about her

Megan Fox didn't shy away from discussing her mental health in a new interview, candidly discussing how she overcame a "pretty severe eating disorder."

Speaking to CR Fashion Book for its forthcoming CR PARADE issue, the "Transformers" actress opened up about her complicated relationship with body image and self-love.

"I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy," she said. "However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on."

Fox, 35, related her inner struggle to the character she played in the 2009 film "Jennifer's Body," telling the magazine, "As I got into my early 20s, that hell-hath-no-fury, a woman scorned demon did rise up in me...I did tap into that archetype a few times as well."

"That’s kind of what you see in Jennifer [of 'Jennifer's Body'] -- that sort of nasty streak that can exist if you align yourself with that ancient energy," she said.

Fox also opened up about what the public gets wrong about her, partly because she has been typecast as the vapid and pretty love interest in movies, saying, "I had always known that I was smart, so it was weird to have that one thing taken away from me now that I’m famous."

"When I was growing up, being smart was the only thing that I felt was a strong suit for me. I never resonated with being pretty or being popular, I was none of those things," she explained. "All of these other reasons that people recognize me, all of which I don’t resonate with or believe, and then to have the one thing that I do believe about myself be taken away, has been very challenging."

These days, however, she has found someone who truly gets her: boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Fox said their relationship "is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are intertwined on that higher plane."

ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so. The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.
LOS ANGELES, CA
