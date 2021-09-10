Iconic portrait of Breonna Taylor in Smithsonian's latest exhibit: 'Reckoning'

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is unveiling its newest exhibition, “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.”

The new exhibit includes portraits, paintings and other works of art memorializing the civil rights struggle in the United States.

One of these is a portrait of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March 2020, painted by renowned artist Amy Sherald.

When you come up the elevator to the fourth floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, you’ll be greeted by the faces of Black Americans — particularly Black women — who gave their lives to the fight for civil rights. ​​

“Visual artists have long evoked questions of beauty and history, and the Black painters, sculptors, photographers, and textile artists featured in this show exemplify the tradition of resilience in times of conflict and the ritual and even defiant pleasures of creation,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. “The show continues to tell the story of the centrality of the Black experience found in the entire Museum, while also connecting to our current moment, filled with the twin pandemics of Covid-19 and racism and an ongoing renaissance of Black art and artistry.”

To this day, the Smithsonian’s newest museum is focused on collecting history as it happens, including artifacts from last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. The collection, titled “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience,” ranges from more recent subjects — including a painting by Torkwase Dyson titled “I Can’t Breathe,” referring to the phrase that Eric Garner repeated eleven times before he died at the hands of police — to some of the earliest leaders in the struggle, including Harriet Tubman.

While “iconic portraits [of Harriet Tubman] present her as either stern or frail," NMAAHC curator Lonnie Bunch said in a release, the portrait by Bisa Butler that was chosen for the exhibit dates back to a younger Tubman, "sitting with her arm casually draped across the back of a parlour chair, she’s wearing an elegant bodice and a full skirt with a fitted waist. Her posture and facial expression remind us that historical figures are far more complex than we realise. This adds significantly to what we know about this fierce abolitionist—it helps to humanise such an iconic figure.”

Below her image of Tubman is a portrait of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Ky., in 2020. Renowned artist Amy Sherald painted the 26-year-old in a turquoise dress, wearing a cross to represent her faith and an engagement ring that she would never receive in real life. The work, which the museum shares with the Speed Museum in Louisville, is “more of a celebration of life than a commemoration of her death,” said Tuliza Fleming, NMAAHC’s chief curator of visual arts and lead curator of the “Reckoning” exhibition.

“Throughout African American history, women have been critical to organizing these portraits on the ground and every major moment in the civil rights movement women were actually in the lead, but they didn’t get their proper due,” said NMAAHC curator Aaron Bryant.

