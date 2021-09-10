Behati Prinsloo Calls Her and Husband Adam Levine's New Tequila Brand Their 'Third Baby'
When she isn't strutting down the runway, he isn't touring around the globe, or they aren't raising their two daughters, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are drinking tequila. The Victoria's Secret model, 33, and Maroon 5 frontman, 42, are avid fans of the spirit and are co-founders of Calirosa — a uniquely produced pink-tinted tequila that is made in Mexico and aged in California red wine barrels.people.com
Comments / 0