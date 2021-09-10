Museum of the Rockies presents Evening at the Museum

Have you ever watched the 2006 movie A Night at the Museum starring Ben Stiller? When the lights go off at the museum, the exhibits come to life. Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies has a plan to bring its exhibits to life for the public that includes dinner with the dinosaurs on September 16 th and 17 th .

An Evening at the Museum is a newly imagined fundraiser for the Museum of the Rockies and what an idea it is! It includes a champagne reception in the Taylor Planetarium, a gourmet dinner hosted in the Siebel Dinosaur Complex, and a chance to listen to speaker Steven Pressfield who is the author of The Legend of Bagger Vance, and The War of Art .

Courtesy

According to Philanthropy Director at MOR, Kathyrn Hohmann, this is a great opportunity to support and help fund the amazing changing exhibits that tour through the halls of the Museum of the Rockies throughout the year. It is also a great chance to support Museum Buddies, which is a children’s program that teaches children about various subjects like paleontology and astronomy, as well as various programs geared toward adults and kids of all ages. Tickets are limited, and A Night at the Museum is only open to Friday night.

Evening at the Museum details:

Friday, September 17 th, 6-10 p.m.

6-10 p.m. $2,500 for two Tickets

$15,000 for a table of eight

To purchase tickets or a table, you can contact Kathryn Hohmann by email at hathryn.hohmann@montana.edu or by phone at 406-994-4973

