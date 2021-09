LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. David Dunn, 39, of Redfield, was driving near the 2000 block of Ivy Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. when he stopped to talk to a suspicious person that was walking, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies later found Dunn with a gunshot wound in the road and he was later pronounced dead.