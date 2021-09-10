NFL Draft: Predicting the top performing 2021 rookie at each position

The 2021 NFL Draft rookie class has plenty of potential impact players, so who will be the top performers at each position this season?. The NFL season is back tonight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in what should be a fun start to the 2021 season. As the season starts, plenty of attention turns to the rookies, and the 2021 NFL Draft had some good ones. There will be plenty who also get the chance to start on opening weekend, including three quarterbacks and a number of receivers. Micah Parsons is also ready to roll for Dallas this evening.