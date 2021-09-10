Crossing guard suffers minor injuries after being struck by an impatient driver in Glen Burnie

A crossing guard suffered minor injuries after she was struck by an impatient driver in Glen Burnie.

On Thursday, at around 8:45 a.m., officers responded for an assault of a Crossing Guard at Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie.

A Crossing Guard with the Anne Arundel County Police was working her school crossing assignment, wearing the Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard uniform and a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light, when she stopped traffic on Tam O Shanter Glen to allow three elementary students to cross the street.

An impatient driver then drove his vehicle toward the crossing guard and intentionally hit her leg, causing a minor injury.

The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Hernazdez, of Glen Burnie, then fled in a blue Tesla.

An officer was nearby and was able to note the license plate number of the vehicle.

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who was charged on an arrest warrant which was later served.