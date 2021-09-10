CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Triller Fight Club Legends II—Holyfield vs. Belfort: Where to Watch, Picks & Predictions

By Casey Olson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6fzH_0bsGWMEg00

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield will face MMA star Vitor Belfort in an upcoming Triller Fight Club event

Triller “Legends II”

#TrillerFightClub Preview & Predictions

Triller Fight Club is back Saturday night with Holyfield vs. Belfort: Legends II. We have a lot to wrap our heads around on this one, so here's a quick update and what you can expect.

The card was originally headlined by boxing's Oscar De La Hoya taking on MMA legend Vitor Belfort, who's making the transition into the money/fantasy fight scene as we've become accustomed. De La Hoya, unfortunately, came down with Covid and will not be making the walk, so in steps former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield. In the card's co-featured bout, MMA legends Anderson "The Spider" Silva will face "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz.

If that wasn't enough for those that purchased the pay-per-view, they have the option for live alternative commentary from none other than former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. who are set to provide their take from ringside.

LEGENDS 2 EVENT DETAILS

  • Date : September 11, 2021
  • Location : Hollywood, Florida
  • Venue : Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • WATCH : PPV live on FITE at 7 p.m. ET ($49.99)

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

HOT TAKES & PREDICTIONS

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2) vs. Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (1-0)

Holyfield, 58, takes on the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Vitor Belfort. Belfort, at 44 years of age, looks to be in prime "post USADA" shape and coupling his prep coming into this one for a smaller, quicker De La Hoya, with some concerning snippets from Holyfield's open workouts for this short notice bout, the odds have flipped and continued to move in Belfort's favor by a chunk and some. During the presser, Holyfield also struggled to gather his thoughts and get some words out responding to Trump's comments, which could have been a one-off, but pretty bad timing if that’s the case. Regardless, many even questioned if this fight would get approved by the Florida State Boxing Commission. They received the green light under the unified rules of boxing and scoring by three judges on the 10-point must system.

So we have on our hands the UFC record holder for most wins via knockout (12) who looks to be in impeccable shape, taking on a much older and slower boxing legend in Evander Holyfield. I feel dirty placing a wager on this one. Belfort will come out very fast for a quick finish. If Holyfield weathers the storm, he could dust off that autopilot button and take over the fight. I'll take Belfort considering his current physical condition, coupled with the fact that his strength while fighting in MMA was truly his hands. He seems very focused on this transition even beyond Saturday's event.

PREDICTION : Vitor Belfort

Tito "The People's Champ" Ortiz (0-0) vs. Anderson 'The Spider' Silva (2-1)

Silva is fresh off his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and now welcomes Ortiz to the squared circle. Silva looked phenomenal in his transition, though I do not believe Ortiz has the same outlook. Ortiz and his success leaned on his grappling abilities in MMA. When he'd get into wars while standing, it wasn't ending in his favor. Ortiz has also had a pretty strenuous weight cut, which will take a toll on him physically. Oddsmakers have Silva a 10-to-1 favorite, and rightfully so, though we can't lay anything on a favorite at that price. Silva will show ring generalship from bell to bell and may not lose a round. Considering this fight will be eight two-minute rounds compared to the typical three, Silva will get busy often and early. Big John McCarthy is scheduled to be the third man in the ring. With only 120 seconds to survive in each round, Ortiz will be the bigger of the two after rehydration and should take this one to the over rounds. I'd say losing a decision will be a victory in his eyes. I got the over-1.5 on the excuses we hear on the mic post-fight.

PREDICTION : Anderson Silva Over 5.5 rounds (lean SILVA vis decision +187)

David Haye (28-4) vs. Joe Fournier (9-0)

I'm not sure what business Joe Fournier has being in the ring with Haye. Although 9-0, Fournier hasn't beat anyone and standing across from him will be the unretired vet looking to teach a lesson to his overconfident foe. As long as Haye takes this one seriously, he will back up his pre-fight words, and we could see an early finish. I like Haye to win by knockout in the fourth at the latest.

PREDICTION : David Haye via TKO/KO

Andy Vences (23-2-1) vs. Jono Carroll (19-2-1)

Vences will look for the finish, while Carroll should be more technical with less power. The longer this fight goes, Carroll should be able to pick off the needed rounds to sneak a decision. Money is going the opposite way pre-weigh-ins.

PREDICTION : Jono Carroll via DEC

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Watch ‘Holyfield vs. Belfort’ post-fight press conference video live stream

As soon as the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort-led boxing card ends later tonight (Sat., Sept. 11, 2021) live on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video for all the best reaction.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Bad Left Hook

Triller Fight Club weigh-in results and video: Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort set, Tito Ortiz overweight for Anderson Silva bout

Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club event is set, though there was some drama on the scales today in Florida. 58-year-old Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KO) and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort (1-0, 1 KO in boxing, 26-14 in MMA) may or may not be having a sanctioned boxing match — the word is it’s up to them, with Florida ready to sanction it — but they weighed in at 225.4 and 206.2, respectively. Belfort had been training to face Oscar De La Hoya in a 180 lb catchweight bout, which fell apart a week ago.
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Washington

How to Watch Triller's Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Broadcast

How to Watch Triller's Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former President Donald Trump will make his debut as a boxing analyst for the alternate “No Holds Barred” telecast of Triller’s pay-per-view boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz start time, how to watch, fight card and live stream

Evander Holyfield is boxing Vitor Belfort tonight... The 58-year-old heavyweight boxing icon is stepping in on short notice (for a COVID striken Oscar De La Hoya) to face the 44-year-old former UFC champion. The event is being put on by Triller fight Club, the same outfit who gave us Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

End of the Legend Pay Per View? – Holyfield vs Belfort reportedly bombs

Evander Holyfield getting wiped out in 109 seconds didn’t cut it at the Pay Per View box office and could now spell the end of the heavyweight fad. On the back of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. smashing PPV records for an exhibition of that nature, bouts featuring aged fighters began popping up in the mainstream.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
David Haye
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jono Carroll
Person
Anderson Silva
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight. Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donald Trump to commentate Evander Holyfield's comeback vs. Vitor Belfort at Triller Fight Club

This is not fake news: President Donald Trump will be in the commentary booth for Saturday’s Triller Fight Club main event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. In a surprise announcement made Tuesday, the promotion sent out a press release confirming Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will be involved in the pay-per-view broadcast on FiteTV from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Hollywood, Fla.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Covid#Tko
scrapdigest.com

Should Holyfield be allowed to fight Belfort?

After hearing the news that Oscar De La Hoya has pulled out of his fight against Vitor Belfort due to testing positive for COVID, Evander Holyfield has stepped in on short notice to face Vitor Belfort. It will headline a Triller card on September 11, 2021. One of the important...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort odds, picks, predictions: Boxing insider reveals best bets, props

A pair of former champions square off when boxing legend Evander Holyfield takes on former MMA star Vitor Belfort in the headliner boxing match on Saturday. Belfort, 44, was originally set to take on Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Holyfield, 58, stepped in to fill the role.
COMBAT SPORTS
NESN

Evander Holyfield Vs. Vitor Belfort Live Stream: Watch Legends II Main Event Online, On TV

In addition to providing some boxing entertainment, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will give sports fans the chance to hear what Donald Trump has to say. Holyfield, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight undisputed world champion, and Belfort, the former UFC heavyweight world champion, will face off Saturday in Hollywood, Fla., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Legends II. Holyfield-Belfort is the main event on the Legends II card, which will feature three other bouts.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
firstsportz.com

Chael Sonnen shares his prediction for Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will be headlining tomorrow’s blockbuster boxing event that is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The former legends will be facing off inside the Boxing ring in an eight-round boxing match. With the fight inching closer,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy