Two hotels under one roof: Dual-branded Moxy/AC tower tops out in Downtown Los Angeles
Construction has topped out on a dual-branded hotel development with more than 700 rooms in Downtown Los Angeles. The Moxy Los Angeles Downtown and AC Hotel Los Angeles Downtown — both Marriott brands — are located in a single building on the northeast corner of West Pico Blvd. and Figueroa St. across from the Los Angeles Convention Center and Staples Center and down the street from L.A. Live.www.bizjournals.com
