CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Two hotels under one roof: Dual-branded Moxy/AC tower tops out in Downtown Los Angeles

By Annlee Ellingson
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction has topped out on a dual-branded hotel development with more than 700 rooms in Downtown Los Angeles. The Moxy Los Angeles Downtown and AC Hotel Los Angeles Downtown — both Marriott brands — are located in a single building on the northeast corner of West Pico Blvd. and Figueroa St. across from the Los Angeles Convention Center and Staples Center and down the street from L.A. Live.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Business Journal

DoubleTree by Hilton hotel coming to Palmdale

A new 134-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel is slated to open this year in Palmdale, California. Interior design company Level 3 Design Group said it is in the final stages of design and procuring furnishing for the new hotel. The interior and exterior remodeling, including the landscaping, is being handled by JAC Construction.
PALMDALE, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

New owner takes over Balboa Fun Zone

The deal to sell a historic harbor amusement park in Orange County where families have visited for decades has closed. Discovery Cube has completed the sale of Balboa Fun Zone to Chartwell Real Estate Development, an investor headquartered in nearby Costa Mesa whose owners are longtime residents of Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Live Nation buying concert promoter OCESA Entretenimiento for $444 million

Live Nation Entertainment said it's completing its acquisition of 51% controlling interest of Mexican concert promoter OCESA Entretenimiento for $444 million. Beverly Hills-based Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) originally announced the deal in July of 2019, but completion was postponed due to the pandemic, and is now expected to close by late 2021 or early 2022.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Hotels#Design Hotels#Hotel Design#Marriott#The Lightstone Group#Canadian#Moxy Miami South Beach#Moxy Williamsburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Los Angeles Business Journal

TenTen Wilshire expands live-work-play concept — and plants 350 rooftop trees — in downtown Los Angeles

Rahim Amidi and his brother Saeed Amidi have always found themselves on the cutting edge of real estate offerings for entrepreneurs. The Amidi Group, which got its start making and selling shoes in Iran before the family immigrated to the United States and opened a rug shop in the Bay Area, bought a modest office building in Palo Alto in the 1980s that ended up serving as an early home to such Silicon Valley giants as Google, PayPal and Logitech.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Investment in real estate technology startups to set record in 2021, JLL report says

The amount of money invested in real estate technology startups is on pace to set a record in 2021, according to a new report. According to a report from Chicago-based Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), through the first half of this year there has been a record $9.7 billion invested in real estate tech startups, up from up from $8.8 billion that was invested in the first half of 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
614
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/losangeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy