This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at artists inspired by Halloween Horror Nights! The theme parks we all love can be many things to many people. For some they are just plain fun, as they enjoy the latest thrill rides. For others they can be relaxing, as few things can be more serene than enjoying a drink while enjoying the atmosphere walking around World Showcase in EPCOT or Islands of Adventure’s Port of Entry. It’s almost impossible to not feel patriotic while sitting in a theater watching The Hall of Presidents or The American Adventure. Who doesn’t feel the sense of awe and mystery of “how did they do that” when walking into Diagon Alley or Pandora: The World of Avatar?

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO