The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Will Be Televised, but I Won't Be Tuning In

By Caroline Framke
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rush to produce as much September 11 #content as possible this year has an almost frantic undercurrent to it. For anyone old enough to remember it, the insistence that we Never Forget has haunted us ever since. Now there are countless 9/11 remembrances, tributes, news specials and retrospectives wanting to remind us of the devastation in granular detail, and as someone with a vivid memory of that day, I can’t imagine anything less appealing than spending its 20th anniversary watching a single one.

