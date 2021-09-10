CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis Samuel placed on IR, will miss at least first three games of season

By Ryan Chichester
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been placed on IR, will miss at least first three games of season.

FanSided

Washington Football Team: Will Curtis Samuel be ready for Week 1?

The Washington Football Team will play a first-place schedule this season, but they’ll have an excellent opportunity to start things off on the right foot against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. While Ron Rivera’s side is a defensive juggernaut, his offense might need to put up...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Washington WR Curtis Samuel Appears To Suffer Setback At Practice

Injuries have limited Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel to very few reps throughout training camp and leading up to the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he appeared to suffer a setback at practice today. Video of Samuel running a route in warmups shows him walking off to the side to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Takes no reps Thursday

Samuel (groin) went down as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Samuel was present for the practice session, but only took part in stretching with the team and had no involvement in individual drills or walk-throughs with the rest of the Washington wideouts. After he was seen limping off the field at Wednesday's practice, Samuel appears to have suffered another setback with his nagging groin injury, and his lack of activity Thursday suggests he's trending toward an inactive status for the Football Team's season opener Sunday versus the Chargers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curtis Samuel is unsure about Week 1 but is 'feeling good'

In 2020, coach Ron Rivera felt like, at most, he could put two offensive players on the field that could "go the distance" once they got the ball. This season, however, Rivera believes the unit could deploy as many as four such threats — with one of those being Curtis Samuel.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir#Pup#Washington Football#Panthers
Washington Football Team on FanNation

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life. Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.
NFL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Potential setback with groin injury

Samuel (groin) acknowledged after Wednesday's practice that he still doesn't feel right, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports. Scott Abraham of 7 News Washington reports that Samuel limped off the field and visited with trainers after pulling up short on a route at Wednesday's practice. Regardless of whether the team views this as a setback or just more of the same, Samuel now appears to be a long shot to play in Sunday's opener against the Chargers. He had just returned to practice at the beginning of the week, stepping in for team reps for the first time since early June. Samuel's likely absence Week 1 leaves extra snaps available for Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.
NFL
WJLA

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel out at least 3 games due to injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera says Washington is putting wide receiver Curtis Samuel on short-term injured reserve which means Samuel will miss at least the first three games of the season. "We're just trying to take a little bit of pressure off him in terms of his rehab...
NFL
Washington Times

Washington to place Curtis Samuel on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team is placing wide receiver Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games while dealing with a nagging groin injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Samuel‘s placement on the list would be “short term.”. The NFL carried over last...
NFL
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
chatsports.com

Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers

Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curtis Samuel doesn’t practice on Thursday

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team doesn’t look like it is going to happen on Sunday. Samuel left Wednesday’s practice after just a few minutes with what appeared to be further trouble from the groin injury that limited him throughout the summer. Samuel was ultimately listed as a non-participant in practice and he’s headed for the same listing on Thursday.
NFL
Washington Post

Curtis Samuel has apparent setback, but WFT says it is confident in receiving corps

Curtis Samuel couldn’t hide his frustration. The veteran wide receiver, who signed a three-year deal in March to become a focal point of Washington’s offense, has been dealing with a persistent groin injury that, on Wednesday, appeared to flare up again during the early individual period of practice. After running...
NFL
NBC Washington

Dyami Brown, Other WFT WRs Have Big Opportunity If Curtis Samuel Misses Week 1

Brown, other WFT WRs have big opportunity if Samuel can't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team suffered a potentially crushing blow on Wednesday when standout receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice after tweaking his groin during warmups. Samuel, who signed a three-year contract with Washington...
NFL
The Spun

WFT Makes Unfortunate Decision On WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel’s first season with the Washington Football Team is not going nearly as well as fans thought it would. Washington was without Samuel for a large portion of training camp due to a groin injury. He returned to practice just in time for the team’s season opener, but he suffered a setback during Wednesday’s session.
NFL
localdvm.com

Curtis Samuel leaves practice early, questionable for Sunday vs. Chargers

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — After being back at practice Monday, wide receiver Curtis Samuel practiced on Wednesday, but left early after he came up limping. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury the entire preseason, and was looking like he was on track to play Sunday in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. But after leaving practice Wednesday, his availability for Sunday is in jeopardy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington's Ron Rivera Confident in WRs - Even Without Curtis Samuel

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the process for teams like the Washington Football Team. Tell them something they don't know, right?. Whether it's former quarterback Alex Smith, safety Landon Collins, or another player, someone will get injured. That's not really the question. It's who will get injured, and how will the team adjust to missing said player?
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Curtis Samuel re-injured his groin | How bad is it?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the implications for Curtis Samuel after he re-injured his groin in practice. When will he be back? Can we count on him for Week 1?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 injuries: Odell Beckham Jr., Emmanuel Sanders questionable, Curtis Samuel on IR and more updates

No week in the NFL is devoid of injuries. Just ask the Ravens, who have dealt with a flurry of injuries with the start of the 2021 regular season on the horizon. On Thursday alone, Baltimore saw running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffer season-ending injuries. The Ravens have also been dealing with the losses of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill, among others.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel lands on short-term Injured Reserve list

Curtis Samuel has been battling a groin injury all throughout camp and, as a result, he has landed on the short-term Injured Reserve list. That means he is not eligible to play for the first three weeks. (Adam Shefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Samuel becomes a drop in most redraft...
FOOTBALL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

WFT Less Likely to Win Without Curtis Samuel?

There's no doubt losing No. 2 receiver Curtis Samuel for the next three weeks hurts the Washington Football Team. Even without training camp practices, preseason games, and undoubtedly valuable reps with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Samuel's presence on the field will force defenses to play differently. When he gets on the field that is.
NFL
