Curtis Samuel placed on IR, will miss at least first three games of season

Samuel (groin) acknowledged after Wednesday's practice that he still doesn't feel right, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports. Scott Abraham of 7 News Washington reports that Samuel limped off the field and visited with trainers after pulling up short on a route at Wednesday's practice. Regardless of whether the team views this as a setback or just more of the same, Samuel now appears to be a long shot to play in Sunday's opener against the Chargers. He had just returned to practice at the beginning of the week, stepping in for team reps for the first time since early June. Samuel's likely absence Week 1 leaves extra snaps available for Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO