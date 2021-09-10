CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From TVs to coolers, here are 7 products you need for football season

By Felicity Warner, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsAec_0bsGVaMX00
From TVs to coolers, here are 7 products you need for football season Getty Images

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The 2021 NFL season has officially kicked off its 102nd season and we're more than ready to break out the snack foods, pour some ice-cold beverages and tune into the game. Before we get into the thick of the season, you've still got time to give your watching set-up and game day party necessities an upgrade.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're not sure where to start, don't sweat it—the experts here at Reviewed are bringing you our favorite products that we've put to the test ahead of this football season. From coolers and tumblers that keep beverages and snacks chilled to soundbars that enhance your watching experience, here are seven must-have items you can get your hands on before the next game.

1. A dependable 4K TV that won't break the bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJYGi_0bsGVaMX00
You'll get the most bang for your buck with this solid TV. TCL

As one of our favorite TVs at a stellar value, the TCL 55-Inch 5 Series will satisfy most folks’ television-watching needs, especially for those who are looking to upgrade to a 4K/HDR TV for the first time. This TCL is as good as it gets when it comes to TVs in this price range—and while it may not have all the bells and whistles of a much more expensive model, we found that it provides a dependable performance with up-to-date 4K quality visuals.

But it gets even better: The TCL 5-Series is a Roku TV, meaning it has everything we love about Roku streaming devices already built into the system. This means you’ll have access to a vast library of apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ already installed on the 5-Series, along with must-have sports channels like ESPN, NFL, NBC Sports and so much more.

Whether you’re watching Sunday Night Football with friends or staying in for a movie night with family, this TV is any deal-hunters dream.

Get the TCL 55-Inch 5-Series TV at Amazon for $599.99

2. A streaming device for easy access to a variety of sports channels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6XAb_0bsGVaMX00
The Roku Ultra is a top choice for a streaming device. Reviewed.com

Speaking of Roku—if you haven’t gotten your hands on a streaming device for the home, you’re missing out on an organized and convenient way to access all your favorite TV shows, movies, and of course, football game programming. We've tested plenty of major players in the streaming device competition like Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K and Google Chromecast, but none have impressed us as much as the latest Roku Ultra did .

The Roku Ultra features a smart, intuitive remote that other brands just don't have—it features built-in app shortcuts that can also be programmed to your personal liking, along with voice control for a more modern way of controlling your TV. You'll also get access to an easy-to-use interface where you can scroll through all the Roku channels and apps to find the entertainment that's right for the night

Get the Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Device at Amazon for $79

3. A tumbler to keep your beverages ice cold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4oQz_0bsGVaMX00
Watered down or warm beverages are a thing of the past with the Yeti Rambler. Yeti

The Yeti brand has a cult following —and for good reason. Yeti's stainless steel tumblers are one of its most-coveted products as it actually keeps drinks perfectly hot or cold for hours. When testing out a variety of water bottles , we found the Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Bottle to stand out from the pack as the best water bottle for outdoor use considering its powerful insulation material.

Besides keeping your drinks at that perfect temperature, the Yeti Rambler are ultra-durable, dishwasher safe and, not to mention, seriously stylish, with plenty of colors to choose from. No matter if you're sipping beverages on the couch while watching the game or at the first fall tailgate of the season, the Yeti Rambler is a must-have.

Get the Yeti Rambler 20 Oz. Tumbler at Amazon for $29.98

4. A soft cooler for stowing your beverages and snacks to tailgates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlCvg_0bsGVaMX00
Keep all your beverages, snacks and desserts cold in this on-the-go cooler. Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

While keeping your current beverage of choice ice cold is essential, you'll want to make sure the rest of your drinks, your snacks and any ice you've packed stay just as cold. Out of all the lunch coolers we've ever tested, the Coleman 9-can Soft-Sided Cooler is a level above the rest for its small yet mighty cooling performance.

In our testing, the Coleman 9-can cooler maintained temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for about six and a half hours, a seriously impressive time frame that'll guarantee cold, refreshing drinks for a small backyard gathering to a stadium-level tailgate. The cooler is also a stellar choice for storage, with plenty of pocket options for packing drinks, sandwiches and cutlery with a breeze. It even features a removable hard liner that can be used for additional cushion and protection for your belongings.

Get the Coleman 9-can Soft Cooler at Amazon for $25.79

5. An air fryer for crispy, delicious appetizers and meals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGQGO_0bsGVaMX00
The Philips Air Fryer is our number one pick. Philips

The air fryer has rapidly become a staple among kitchens everywhere as an alternative to deep-frying and convection oven cooking, producing delectably crispy and crunchy foods in just a matter of minutes. When game day calls for crisp chicken wings, french fries and any fried appetizer in between, having an air fryer as your sidekick makes cooking restaurant-level food easier than ever before.

At Reviewed, we've tirelessly tested several brands and models of air fryers to find the best ones on the market—and we found that the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is the best one you can buy. As the most user-friendly air fryer we tested, the Philips always came out on top with consistently crispy and crunchy food, even when loaded up with a large family-sized amount of food. Plus, the fryer comes with a recipe book full of meal inspiration, just in case you were looking for a new snack to bring to the table this football season.

Get the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Walmart for $245

6. A quality soundbar for phenomenal gametime narration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ch8Y_0bsGVaMX00
We loved this soundbar in testing, especially considering its affordable price. Reviewed / Jason Ruckar

What's good picture quality for your TV without great sound to match? Immerse yourself in the game from the comfort of your home with a top-rated soundbar. Don't think a soundbar needs to be a hefty investment—there are plenty of quality soundbars you can get for under $200 , including the Polk Audio Signa S2 , one of our top choices for an affordable soundbar.

The Signa S2 boasts all the right features and functionality fit for most households, like an external subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming and different modes for movies, music or nighttime watching. The soundbar itself is glossy and durable, allowing it to blend in nicely with the rest of your set-up. And at $179, you really can't beat this exceptional value.

Get the Polk Audio Signa S2 at Amazon for $179

7. A cast iron skillet for crowd-pleasing, delectable dips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Xnum_0bsGVaMX00
Lodge cast iron pans are well-made and affordable. Williams Sonoma

Cast iron skillets : These kitchen staples are just about as classic in American culture as football is. As an incredibly versatile and long-lasting tool that can be passed down to future generations, cast iron skillets are great for searing meat, deep-frying crispy chicken, simmering chili or even baking a sweet skillet cookie.

We've intensively tested plenty of cast iron skillets at Reviewed, with the Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch scoring our number one spot for its non-stick capabilities and easy-to-handle design. While most traditional cast iron skillets are on the heavier side, the Lodge Chef Collection skillet is surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to cook with and pack away for tailgates or game day parties at other households. For cooking up a delicious dip or classic baked cornbread, this cast iron skillet is a must.

Get the Lodge Cookware Cast Iron 12-Inch Chef Style Skillet at Amazon for $39.95

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: From TVs to coolers, here are 7 products you need for football season

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Amazon's TVs have arrived. Here's what you should know.

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon announced its updated...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Tv 4k#K Tv#Hulu#Espn#Nbc Sports#Google Chromecast#Reviewed Com#Coleman 9 Can
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best Multi-Charging Power Banks for Energy-Thirsty Gadgets

While the technology you hold in your hands has undoubtedly advanced in recent years, one thing which can sometimes feel like it’s lagging behind is battery life. Try taking video, using your GPS navigation and Googling best restaurants near to your current location and it won’t be long before you’re getting the inevitable “Low Battery” alerts flashing up on your screen. When this becomes a reality and a power outlet isn’t nearby, it’s time to call on one of the best multi-charging power banks. Multi-charging power banks provide you with a way to charge multiple devices on the go. No matter...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it’s pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who’s at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
womansday.com

50 Best-Selling Amazon Products You Need to Know About

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound as...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
purewow.com

The 7 Best Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon

Investing in a powerful steam cleaner or heavy-duty vacuum will undoubtedly make your life easier (and cleaner), but there’s one additional tool that everyone should have on hand: a cordless, handheld vacuum. Not only does its lightweight design save your back from lugging a monster machine around the house, but handheld vacuums are super easy to use. Spilled a bowl of rice? No problem. Have a shedding pet? Say less. These powerful little tools are designed to make cleaning small spills a quick, convenient and hassle-free task. Not to mention how much easier it is to clean sofas, stairs and tiny crevices without a cord getting in the way. After a few hours of charging time, these babies are set and ready to go. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start suctioning. Here, find a breakdown of what to look for and seven of the best cordless handheld vacuums—from suction power and price range to battery life and maneuverability.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know

Today in Gear is switching things up. Don't worry, this change doesn't mean we're cutting our up-to-the-minute product coverage or letting go of our legacy of top-tier intel on the latest and greatest gear on the market. If anything, we're using this column to go right back to our roots, focusing on surfacing the coolest stuff available right now and giving our POV on products you should know about.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

53 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas – and with the clock ticking on the countdown to the festive season, it’s time to get shopping for those Top Toys of 2021. Choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Retailers like Amazon and John Lewis, and toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro thankfully make it easy with their annual Top Toys for Christmas lists, revealing the toys that boys and girls are most asking Santa for each year.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

You won't need to drag out an ironing board with this product

Wrinkles can easily ruin that perfect look that you’ve pulled together for a night out or to nail a job interview. However, lugging out an ironing board isn’t always the most convenient option. It can be easier to reach for a garment steamer or—if you don’t own an iron—hang clothes in the bathroom while showering to soften creases. But those methods may not give that crisp look that you may be looking to achieve. That’s where the Nori Press travel iron comes in.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Enhance Your Android Phone With These 16 Pairs of Wireless Earbuds

The entire selling point of wireless earbuds is that they make things easy. You pull them out of a case, they automatically connect to your phone, and you get audio in your ears without the hassle of cords. Unfortunately, it’s not always this simple. Thanks to what seems like a never-ending list of audio codecs and Bluetooth protocols, your experience with Bluetooth earbuds can differ depending on what earbuds and what phone you’re using. And when it comes to Android, the wireless earbuds that are great on the iPhone aren’t always as great on Google’s OS. Why? It comes down to AptX support, or...
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

249K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy