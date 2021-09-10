JDC Board of Supervisors meets for first monthly meeting

The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors held the first meeting of the month Sept. 7 in the board room in Prentiss. After the board adopted the agenda, a report was given by JDC Emergency Management Director regarding Hurricane Ida evacuees. Over 55 evacuees were in Prentiss during and after the storm. Bumpers, several local churches, JDC Emergency Management and the Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors donated food and supplies to those that fled the storm and were staying in the Jeffersonian Inn and Western Motel.