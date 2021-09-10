CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota Elementary adds weekly COVID-19 testing

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – Mendota District 289 will be offering optional weekly testing for COVID-19 to all students, staff and teachers. The school partnered with the University of Illinois to use their SHIELD saliva based testing system to provide the free service. Parents will be notified of a positive test via an online platform, and those with a positive result will not be allowed back to school without a release letter from the local health department. Consent forms for the program were emailed Friday to families. On site testing is set to begin October 4th.

