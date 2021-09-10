CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Leave No Traces' Review: Police Brutality Triggers a Chain of Systemic Corruption in This Solemn Polish Procedural

Cover picture for the article“Leave No Marks” would be a more apt translation from the Polish title of “Leave No Traces,” referring as it does to a horrifying command from one police officer to another, heard early on in this marathon fact-based drama: “Hit the stomach so you leave no marks, not on the back.” They’re in the middle of administering a merciless, unprovoked beating — a hard rain of combat boots and handheld batons — to a very soft target in 18-year-old student Grzegorz Przemyk, holding nothing back but acute physical evidence of their ire, even as the victim’s stunned best friend looks on. Those missing marks, or traces, are only the first deception in the state’s protracted, punishing efforts to disprove what they know really happened, and Jan P. Matuszyński’s film unravels the conspiracy with earnest, exhaustive fury.

Venice Review: ‘Leave No Traces’

The haunting case of Polish student and poet Grzegorz Przemyk dominated the country’s national media throughout 1983. It divided Poland into an Us vs Them scenario as the nation was still in the grips of heavy Soviet influence and struggling to survive in a stratocracy. Jan P. Matuszynski’s Venice Film Festival competition entry, Leave No Traces , puts the entire case of Przemyk’s death and all those involved on display by showing how far military and crooked politicians will go to circumvent responsibility by using threats and intimidation to keep a witness from testifying in court.
Interview: Jan Matuszyński on his Oscar-shortlisted political thriller ‘Leave No Traces’

For one of Poland’s most exciting new filmmakers, Jan Matuszyński has few influences from his native country. In describing political thriller Leave No Traces (‘Żeby nie było śladów’), he cites the likes of Frances Ford Coppola’s espionage masterpiece The Conversation and the Coen’s espionage disasterpiece Burn After Reading. That’s part mission statement, part truth. Leave No Traces follows the real-life case of Grzegorz Przemyk, an 18-year-old aspiring poet and victim of police brutality whose cruel killing in 1983 became an anti-Communist touchstone. It also shone a light on the ineptitude of government investigators, who sought to blame each other as the case became a national scandal.
FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Leave No Traces to Represent Poland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński is Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is currently vying in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).
