LANSING, MI — State Rep. Jewell Jones, who was to jail this week after defying a judge one too many times, has been stripped of his legislative committee assignments. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, released a statement Thursday on his decision to remove Jones from his House committee assignments following new allegations that Jones brought a handcuff key into the Livingston County jail Tuesday, which resulted in new felony charges:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO