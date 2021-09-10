WarioWare: Get It Together! is a better party game when chaos is involved
WarioWare: Get It Together! has the series’ standard microgame fare, but it also offers players a taste of co-op and, most interestingly, party games. Players get access to those party games in the unlockable WarioWare Variety Pack, which offers a selection of multiplayer games. Some of them are a blast, taking the chaotic nature of WarioWare and extending it to its limit, but some rely too much on previous knowledge to make them fun for new players.www.polygon.com
