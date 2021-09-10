WarioWare: Get It Together! is a better party game when chaos is involved

Wario—Scrooge McDuck without the soft side—has been one of gaming's wealthiest, most entrepreneurial characters since his debut in 1992’s Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins. And once again his business WarioWare has come out on top with a 2021 installment of microgames that are as fun as ever. But one thing really struck me while playing WarioWare: Get it Together!, and that's how not-evil Wario acts towards his employees. In the age of billionaire cosmonauts and toxic game devs, that’s saying something. Don't get me wrong, Wario's company has its fair share of problems, not to mention occupational hazards. Only, none of them seem quite as cruel as our reality.

