WarioWare: Get It Together! is a better party game when chaos is involved

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarioWare: Get It Together! has the series’ standard microgame fare, but it also offers players a taste of co-op and, most interestingly, party games. Players get access to those party games in the unlockable WarioWare Variety Pack, which offers a selection of multiplayer games. Some of them are a blast, taking the chaotic nature of WarioWare and extending it to its limit, but some rely too much on previous knowledge to make them fun for new players.

