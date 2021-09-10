ODU Game Day Guide: What you need to know about the Monarchs’ first home game since 2019

Old Dominion University football team runs into new S.B. Ballard Stadium, Aug. 31, 2019, for their first game of the 2019 season against Norfolk State University. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion plays football Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium — the Monarchs’ first home game since Nov. 30, 2019.

That’s a span of 651 days, but the wait since ODU’s last home victory is even longer: 752 days. The Monarchs last won on their own turf Aug. 21, 2019, against Norfolk State in the season opener.

Here’s a game-day guide if you’re going to Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Hampton (1-0):

What to wear?

Old Dominion has designated Saturday as a “White Out” game and is asking fans to wear white. ODU coach Ricky Rahne is a former assistant at Penn State, which annually holds a “White Out” game in Happy Valley. Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces, including restrooms and elevators, except when fans are eating. Face coverings are not required in outdoor seating areas.

What’s new?

ODU will introduce a new, free game-day experience on Kaufman Mall — the area in front of the Webb University Center. The pregame festivities include a beer garden, food vendors — including Qdoba and Chick-fil-A — a big-screen TV showing college football games and an ESPN 94.1 Game Zone. The Deloreans also will perform. Activities open at 3 p.m.

Monarch March

ODU’s traditional walk to the stadium is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. The team walks from Webb Center through Kaufman Mall to the stadium.

In their home debut

Ricky Rahne, hired in 2019, coaches his first game in Norfolk, and he has some other newcomers of note. Quarterback D.J. Mack is expected to start in a homecoming after transferring last year from Central Florida. Mack starred for Norview High in Norfolk.

Got tickets?

Some tickets were still available online Friday, starting at $20 plus fees. More than 3,000 student tickets already have been claimed.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com