CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Larry Fleet Drops Another Single, “Lifetime Guarantee,” From Upcoming Album

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2622_0bsGUpSp00

COME ON WITH IT, LARRY FLEET.

It’s Friday, the best time of the week.

The work week is almost over, the weather is finally starting to cool down a bit, and we’re all ready to pound some beers and cheer on our favorite football teams this weekend.

Not to mention, Friday means new country music.

And this week?

Larry Fleet dropped another single from his upcoming album, Stack of Records.

He released the title track last Friday, while also dropping the track-list to the new album that’s slated for September 24th.

It’s been an answered prayer, as we all kind of wondered what Fleet has been up to since he dropped his moving song, “Where I Find God” last year.

Turns out, he’s been grinding his ass off in the recording studio, and he gives us yet another taste of the new project with his new single, “Lifetime Guarantee.”

It’s apparent that Fleet is giving us a glimpse on who he is as a person, as his last single, “Stack of Records,” gave us insight on the music that made him who he is today. While “Lifetime Guarantee” describes his personality, which is slow, steady, and always reliable, as he describes as an “old John Deere.”

September 24th, please get here soon.

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Has '16 Or 17 Songs' To Choose From For Upcoming Album

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke to Ethan Jackson of the Topeka radio station V100 about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "All that's really left to do is record the vocals, which I'm gonna start right after this tour. I was in California working with our producer Drew [Fulk] throughout a lot of the summer. And now it's just, like, okay, well, we've got everything in place, all of the stuff's written. Now it's just time to record the vocals. The music's all good. So, yeah, as soon as this tour is over, I'm going right there and working on it till it's done."
ROCK MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Imagine Dragons Drops New Album

Imagine Dragons' fifth studio album, Mercury – Act 1, is available everywhere, along with a special Target exclusive CD featuring alternative artwork and an exclusive poster. The band teamed up with producer Rick Rubin for the project. Frontman Dan Reynolds said, “This whole record is about high highs and low...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Maty Noyes explores free-spirited love on single “Diggin Da Blunt" from debut album

Los Angeles pop artist Maty Noyes drops free-spirited track “Diggin Da Blunt,” the lead single from her debut album The Feeling’s Mutual. With a groovy vibe born out of electronic, guitar-tinged instrumentals and Noyes’ sultry vocals, the youthful track embodies the young singer’s sensuality, establishing the power of love before it unravels in each successive song in the album.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Half Gringa drops a new single and plays a pandemic-delayed album-release show

Gossip Wolf has been following the work of local singer-songwriter Isabel “Izzy” Olive, aka Half Gringa, since she was still calling her project Tin Silos in the mid-2010s. Since adopting the Half Gringa name, Olive has been on an incredible hot streak: her 2017 debut, Gruñona, earned a spot in the Reader’s sprawling list of the best Chicago albums of the 2010s (it tied for 36th place with a couple dozen other records), and last year’s outstanding Force to Reckon likewise received rapturous praise from critics and fans. On Tuesday, August 31, Olive dropped her first new music since that 2020 LP, an achingly tender ballad called “Sevenwater.” Half Gringa will embark on a brief east-coast tour later this month, which will include the pandemic-delayed record-release show for Force to Reckon; it’s Saturday, September 25, at Lincoln Hall, with support from Andrew Sa and Niika.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
NME

Hear a preview of all the songs from MAMAMOO’s upcoming compilation album

MAMAMOO have released the highlight medley for their highly anticipated compilation album, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The highlight medley comes just a day after the group revealed the tracklist for the forthcoming release. According to the tracklist, ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ will feature 21 beloved MAMAMOO singles and fan favourite tracks, as well as two brand-new songs called ‘mumumumuch’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MASTODON Announces Double Album, Drops New Single "Pushing The Tides"

Mastodon said they were considering doing a double album, and they actually did it! The band has announced Hushed And Grim for October 29, and is now streaming the debut single (and closer of the first disc of Hushed And Grim) "Pushing The Tides". Hushed And Grim is 15 tracks...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fleet
undertheradarmag.com

The Bevis Frond Share New Song “Hold Your Horses” From Upcoming Album

English rock band The Bevis Frond have shared a new song titled “Hold Your Horses.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, Little Eden, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 10), via Fire. Listen below. In 2018, The Lemonheads shared a cover of The Bevis Frond’s...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

PIXY announces their upcoming mini album 'TEMPTATION'

PIXY has now revealed the upcoming release of their second mini-album, 'TEMPTATION.'. This is off the heels of their last mini-album, 'BRAVERY,' which was released on May 20th. So far, the story in PIXY's mini-album, 'BRAVERY,' their debut song, 'WINGS,' and now their upcoming mini-album, 'TEMPTATION'; tells a tale of...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Qrion Announces Debut Album ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever,’ Drops First Single “Your Love”

Acclaimed Japanese-American producer, Qrion, has brought Japan’s dance music scene to the forefront with her own unique sound that ranges from soft, exquisite beats to 90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers. We just recently featured her hypnotic collaboration with Spencer Brown, “Rainy April,” and is already back with the release of the single, “Your Love,” out now via Anjunadeep.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Eddie Vedder shares ‘Long Way’, new single from upcoming solo album

Eddie Vedder has shared a new single ‘Long Way’, the first taste of the Pearl Jam frontman’s upcoming solo album, ‘Earthling’. The album, due for release via Seattle Surf/Republic, marks his first collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, who won the 2021 Grammy for Producer of the Year. ‘Long Way’ sees...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Unleashed Announce New Album, Drop “The King Lost His Crown” Single

Swedish death metal vets Unleashed have announced their next album, No Sign of Life, and have unveiled its first single, “The King Lost His Crown.”. “In the aftermath of the battle of Jorsala, where the Midgard Warriors stood victorious, White Christ is now being hunted from the once so holy city. The enemy flees towards the desert, and his armies are about to lose faith in their leader. It seems that the king lost his crown”.
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

TheFatRat Drops Debut Album ‘PARALLAX’

After delivering singles off his debut album PARALLAX all summer long, TheFatRat has put his final touch on the project. If there’s one artist who has truly embraced the marriage of electronic music and video games, it’s TheFatRat. Since first emerging on the scene he’s gone on to deliver some fantastic tunes for his thriving fanbase around the world while also becoming a go-to artist for video game syncs and e-Sports events. This year has seen his community on Discord reach even further heights with a massive number of users joining him there, and he’s been treating everyone with singles along the way in anticipation of his album PARALLAX.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Melvins Share New Unplugged Version of “Revolve” From Upcoming Acoustic Album Five Legged Dog

The Melvins are coming up on the release date of their first ever acoustic album Five Legged Dog which comes out on October 15, and have already released their acoustic version of “Revolve” exclusively through Kerrang!. The track originally appeared on Stoner Witch and the frontman of the band Buzz Osborne speaks about how the progression to and from acoustic version is very natural: “I wrote Revolve on an unplugged electric guitar in a hotel room in San Francisco and it sounded great! Obviously then it wasn’t hard to make an all acoustic version of Revolve work. It’s a great riff.”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

HOT ISSUE unveils tracklist for upcoming single-album 'ICONS'

Rookie girl group HOT ISSUE has now revealed their track-list for their upcoming single album, 'ICONS.'. This album will contain 'ICONS' as the title track and 'Hot Candy' as the b-side. 'ICONS' will be released on September 29 at 6 PM KST. Are you looking forward to 'ICONS'? Stay tuned...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy