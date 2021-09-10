90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Kenny Tells Daughter He's 'Homesick' While in Mexico with Armando
This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sees Kenny and his daughter Cassidy having a heart-to-heart as she visits him in Mexico. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Kenny and Cassidy discuss how he's adjusted to life in Mexico with Armando and his daughter Hannah. "I love living with Armando. I don't have any regrets at all," Kenny, 58, says as the pair travel back to his home.people.com
Comments / 3